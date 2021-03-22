The organizers of a 31-mile foot race through the hills of the Konza Prairie say they likely will bring the rugged spring run back next year.
Three hundred runners participated in the Tallgrass Tribute races Saturday. Runners had their choice of a 50-kilometer (31 mile), 20-mile, or 14-kilometer (8.7 mile) race. This is the first year organizers held the races in March, and Manhattan Running Company co-owner Trey Vernon said the gorgeous weather helped attract people to run.
“I’ve heard people say they didn’t know this (the Konza Prairie) was here,” Vernon said. “It helps bring awareness to the prairie, and some of the money we raised goes back to the Konza to help their learning and keep it preserved.”
Part of the racers’ entry fees will benefit the Konza Environmental Education Program, which is intended to provide educational opportunities on the tallgrass prairie to K-12 students. Vernon said it’s also the perfect place for runners to test their abilities and stamina.
“Road running is definitely different than trail, so you have to realize that, yes you are going to be slower, and it’s going to be harder on your heart rate, but it’s still a very good workout,” Vernon said.
Vernon said he had runners registered from as far as away as Colorado, as well as the Wichita and Kansas City areas, alongside local racers. Ron LaPoint from Maize won the 50K race with a time of 3 hours, 54 minutes, 24 seconds. LaPoint said after a year of staying at home because of the pandemic, he will jump on any chance to be part of a race.
“It’s my first time racing out here,” LaPoint said. “It was windy.”
Runners contended with elevation changes, rocky trails and landscape, and at times a narrow trail that winds its way up to the top of the Konza Prairie, giving them a scenic overlook of Manhattan and the surrounding area. LaPoint said he has raced “plenty” of 50Ks and other long-distance races in the past.
“This was one of my less disastrous ones,” LaPoint said. “I think I hit all five laps with pretty much even times.”
According to the Manhattan Running Company’s statistics software, LaPoint averaged a pace of seven-and-a-half minutes per mile. Following LaPoint, Joshua Nieves of Wichita came in second, with a time of 4:05:41. Eddie Grier of Manhattan took third, with a time of 4:20:20.
In the 20-mile race, Joe Moore of Manhattan secured first place with a time of 2:08:19. AJ Haney of Olathe was second, clocking a time of 2:10:24, and Kory Cool of Manhattan took third with a time of 2:19:40.
For the 14K race, Tyler Gill of Lawrence took first place with a time of 1:01:47. Also of Lawrence, Jennifer Kongs took second with a time of 1:01:48, while Dominic Barceleau of Manhattan came in third at 1:02:15.
Vernon said the Manhattan Running Company is planning their next race for April at Fancy Creek State Park near Randolph, as well as the Bill Snyder Highway Half Marathon and 5K scheduled for May 22 and the Konquer the Konza 10K and 25K races in September. He said the goal is to provide more opportunities for people to run and have fun.
“We looked at the calendar and saw there were these gaps, in these certain dates, and people kind of want something every month or so,” Vernon said. “That’s where we added this, and Fancy Creek, just to keep people going until normal road racing season.”