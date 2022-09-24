If your new houseplant starts croaking “Feed me!” it’s already too late.
“Little Shop of Horrors,” the horror-comedy with songs by famed Disney composers Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, which opened at Manhattan Arts Center Friday, follows a shy young man who has to battle an interstellar threat while looking for love.
In “Little Shop,” flower shop employee Seymour discovers a new plant that he names Audrey II, after the co-worker he has a crush on. Seymour learns the plant has a taste for blood and has to find new sources for its ever-growing appetite. Meanwhile, he’s also pursuing a romance with his co-worker Audrey, who goes on her own journey of self discovery.
Seymour’s journey begins when he accidentally cuts his finger, and Audrey II opens up for taste. By this time, Audrey II was Seymour’s constant companion, even before it started talking back to him.
“He’s talking to the plant, confiding secrets with the plant,” said Luke Holt, who plays Seymour. “This is his diary. He pours his heart out to Audrey II.”
However, that connection becomes much more complicated when the plant, which actually came from another planet to invade Earth, starts demanding more and more blood.
“His free therapy sessions have a cost that was not what he had in mind,” Holt said.
Selfless Seymour is uncomfortable with the new arrangement but finds himself doing things he never imagined. At first, he cuts his own fingers to feed Audrey II, but the plant’s appetite soon leads to murder.
“He will put himself in harm’s way for anybody, but when the cost is other people and their safety, that’s when the guilt starts to build,” Holt said.
Cast and crew built four different puppets to track the growth of Audrey II. Director Penny Cullers said she wanted the design of Audrey II to be both beautiful and scary. She said working with the team to create practical designs for the different stages, from tiny sprout to an enormous and dangerous monster was fun to watch.
“It was so cool to see them all work together to make this amazing plant come together,” Cullers said.
The show centers on Seymour’s relationships with the two Audreys. Audrey and Seymour have had a flirtatious friendship for a long time, but Seymour is too timid to express his feelings and Audrey doesn’t think she’s worthy of Seymour’s affection.
When the show begins, Audrey is dating a dentist who abuses her. When Seymour sees how the dentist treats Audrey, he finds the courage to be more honest with her.
Alicia Santee-Davis, who plays Audrey, said she is a cheerful but insecure character. She’s used to people speaking down to her, with Seymour being the exception, but slowly discovers her own strength.
“She’s gotten used to being beaten down and having to fight her way through life but somehow she also is positive,” Santee-Davis said.
The relationship between Seymour and Audrey helps both become more confident. A more self-assured Seymour fights back against Audrey II, and Audrey realizes she is worth more than she previously believed.
“She not only has learned how to love someone who is kind to her but she also learns how to become independent and loving of herself as well,” Santee-Davis said.
Cullers said she saw parallels between the alien plant invasion depicted in “Little Shop” and the COVID-19 pandemic. An unknown entity enters the picture, destroys people and relationships while people still seek connection.
“People are finding love and trying to live their lives in a time that is really difficult,” Cullers said.
“Little Shop of Horrors” will have a three-weekend run at the MAC. In addition to this weekend, the show will run Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 and Oct. 7 to 9. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.