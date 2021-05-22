If you, the reader of this venerable paper, pay any attention at all the the book reviews and who writes them (and I don’t blame you if you don’t), then you may have come to realize that I write a lot more reviews about nonfiction than fiction.
It’s 75 nonfiction to 7 fiction at the time of writing. This isn’t because I’m smarter than you, for I’m almost assuredly not. It’s for the far baser reason that I like to be entertained. I just happen to be more entertained by things that actually happened and people who actually existed. It’s not for nothing that people say “truth is stranger than fiction.”
So what happens when I run into a book about a topic I enjoy, let’s hypothetically say ancient Rome, and I’m not entertained? Does that mean I didn’t enjoy the book? Not necessarily.
It’s quite fortuitous that I used ancient Rome as a hypothetical back there because I find myself in this situation with Barry Strauss’ “Ten Caesars.” It didn’t rivet me into my seat, but it wasn’t trying to.
The fact is that I emerged from “Ten Caesars” being able to name every one of the Caesars who got a chapter in order and tell you the defining features of them. I’ve finished histories of the French Revolution without being able to recall the name of anyone who wasn’t Robespierre or King Louis XVI.
Each chapter in “Ten Caesars” is a structured detailing of the ruler in focus. Relevant background information is given as many of the Caesars listed didn’t follow one after the other, so the less important rulers get their turn as well. The author focuses separately on their rise to power, personality, accomplishments, attempts at naming a successor, death, and legacy. He has a special interest in naming each rulers building projects, which could be anything from triumphal arches to the Colosseum.
Each chapter is factual and straightforward. The point of view is from very high up, and the layout is more textbook than novel. When I say textbook, I don’t mean that pejoratively. It is simply laid out more by topic than in a way that facilitates the rising and falling action of a plot.
The author also puts a lot of effort into giving women credit where credit is due. Romans were often reverential of their mothers. Women, while not allowed to hold official office, could exert an enormous amount of influence to aid their son’s rise to power and, once that was accomplished, continue to exert that influence when he had achieved it. Wives, mothers and sisters are all given sections detailing their part in the drama of history.
It is often said those who don’t know their history are doomed to repeat it and, without going out of his way to, Strauss has uncovered many failed strategies that it seems we are doomed to repeat. Among them is that devaluing your currency to pay your debts is a bad idea, price fixing drives people off the regular market to a black market, and political violence only begets more political violence. Who’d have thought?
This started with a hypothetical, so let’s end with one as well. If I were to home school and do a curriculum on Roman history someday, I’d use “Ten Caesars” as the textbook and be grateful to have it.
Aaron Pauls is a service technician for McKinzie Pest Control.