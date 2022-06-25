“Robert E. Lee and Me” is a personal memoir, a critical assessment of Robert E. Lee and the “Myth of the Lost Cause,” and a timely commentary on contemporary public issues. Author Ty Seidule is a retired U.S. Army officer, former head of the history department at West Point and, as the subtitle indicates, a southerner.
As is often the case, I found this book in the non-fiction section of the new-acquisition shelves at the Manhattan Public Library. What caught my attention was Seidule’s opening paragraph. “In the summer of 2015,” he writes (p. 1), PragerU, a conservative website specializing in short videos, published a five-minute lecture I wrote and recorded titled, ‘Was the Civil War About Slavery?’”
He answered the question firmly, affirmatively, and accurately. Much to his surprise, the video went viral, with over a million viewers in the first 24 hours, five million in the first week, and more than 30 million by the time he wrote this book. More than 100,000 comments were posted online, most of them negative. The hate mail he received included death threats: “to kill an army officer. Over history. I couldn’t believe it,” he writes (p. 3).
This book is in part an explanation of how such a seemingly innocuous statement of historical fact could cause such a ruckus. But in a larger sense, it is Seidule’s story of his coming to terms with the false “Lost Cause” narrative he grew up with in the South. That narrative claims that what took place in 1861-1865 was a “War Between the States” or “War of Northern Aggression” rather than a Civil War or Rebellion. It holds that the war’s cause was not slavery but states’ rights, that Confederate soldiers were fighting for a just and noble cause, and that they were only defeated because the North had greater resources.
This myth was reinforced by the glorification and memorialization of Confederate military leaders, especially Robert E. Lee. Seidule recounts idolizing Lee during his childhood in Lee’s home town of Alexandria, Virginia. Seidule later attended a private high school in Georgia (since public schools had been closed to thwart integration) and then Washington and Lee University. His chapter on his college experience is subtitled, “The Shrine of the Lost Cause.” In his chapters on his military career, he tells of serving at posts named for Confederate generals, like Fort Bragg, and living in military housing named for Lee.
Seidule engages in a painful reexamination of his life and assumptions. In doing so, he digs into the racial history of his home towns and university. He looks at the history of racism in the military. But he also considers the political dynamics that created and have helped to perpetuate the lost cause myth. He concludes that Robert E. Lee committed treason by engaging in rebellion against the country and the Constitution he had taken an oath to protect.
Seidule does a good job, I believe, of blending the personal and the historical: the soul-searching reflections on his experiences and prior assumptions and the scholarly attempt to document historical fact. The 30 pages of end notes are unobtrusive but point to extensive sources for further exploration. The book includes a couple of pages of discussion questions at the end but, curiously, lacks an index.
This book was completed before the rise of the current “critical race theory” controversy. I think it is clear, however, how Seidule might have responded to these most recent attempts to cover up the past. He concludes one of his chapters (p. 73) with the following observation: “We find it hard to confront our past because it’s so ugly, but the alternative to ignoring our racist history is creating a racist future.”
William L. Richter is professor emeritus of political science and former associate provost for international programs at Kansas State University.