The 19th century marked the culmination of the Age of Exploration, with only Africa and Antarctica left relatively unexplored and unmapped. Early on in that century, the discovery of the Rosetta Stone and its subsequent translation fueled a decades long obsession with Africa, Egypt, Middle Eastern cultures, and “orientalism.” Europe became captivated with, among other things, unearthing the secrets of the interior of Africa.
Historian Candice Millard, a Kansas City native and a prize-winning author of “Hero of the Empire,” has written a new book on the obsessive quest of the search for the headwaters of the world’s longest river. In “River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile,” Millard weaves a grand narrative of the expedition to discover the source of the Nile.
European powers had been colonizing vast areas of the world for hundreds of years, mapping new lands and extending their empires. But discovering the source of the Nile meant probing into the vast interior of Africa. The Royal Geographical Society of Great Britain, with national pride and imperial expansion at stake, resolved to mount one of the most complex and demanding expeditions ever attempted. Many, however, believed that the task of plunging into such an unfamiliar and hostile region for the source of a faraway river was so difficult and forbidding that it remained all but impossible.
Millard aptly described what was necessary to undertake this expedition — it would need more than just an explorer. It would need a scientist and scholar, an artist, a linguist, an extraordinarily skilled writer, and an ambitious and obsessive researcher. She described this person as “an army of savants in a single man.”
That man turned out to be Richard Francis Burton. Expelled from Oxford in 1842, he went to India and served as a subaltern lieutenant in the 18th Regiment of Bombay Native Infantry. He mastered Arabic and Hindi and many other dialects of the region; eventually in his travels he learned close to forty languages and dialects. Because of his fluency in languages and his swarthy complexion, he was sent on numerous intelligence gathering missions, disguised as a Muslim merchant, to cities in India, Afghanistan, and Arabia.
His most famous exploit was traveling the bandit-ridden route to Mecca, where at great risk he measured and sketched the mosque and holy Muslim shrine, the Ka’bah. His “Pilgrimage to El-Medinah and Mecca (1855–56)” was not only a great adventure narrative, but also a classic commentary on Muslim life and the annual pilgrimage. He was a cool operator in places where discovery would have meant instant death. In all, he published forty-three volumes on his explorations and almost 30 volumes of translations, including an unexpurgated translation of “The Arabian Nights.”
The Royal Geographic Society sponsored his first expedition in 1855 to discover the source of the Nile, which turned out to be a disaster. Burton and two other British East India officers, William Stroyhan and John Hanning Speke, and their party of native porters pushed across Somalia, but they were attacked near Berbera. Stroyhan was killed, Speke was wounded, Burton survived a spear that lodged in his jaw, the porters fled, and all the expedition’s supplies were lost. Burton had no choice but to return to England.
The next expedition in 1857 staged in Zanzibar, and Millard describes it in vivid detail. To make a long story short, they suffered almost every kind of hardship Africa could inflict. When they finally arrived on the shores of Lake Tanganyika, which Burton thought was the source of the Nile, he was so ill from malaria he was partially paralyzed and could not walk, and Speke had lived for nine months with a beetle burrowed into his ear canal and was virtually deaf and blind. On the return, however, Speke, who had recovered more quickly, pushed on alone to the northeast, intent on investigating rumors of an even larger lake and discovered Lake Victoria, which he believed was the true source of the Nile.
Speke claimed the limelight upon returning to England. The press lionized him, and the Royal Geographic Society funded a return expedition. But Burton’s belief that Speke had betrayed him and his unwillingness to accept this discovery without further exploration led to quarrels with Speke and their eventual estrangement. For years Burton attacked Speke’s claims and both men engaged in a long public feud.
Finally on September 15, 1864, a debate was to occur in London between the two men. Burton arrived the day before and when the two men glimpsed each other, Speke fled and later that day shot himself with his hunting rifle. Opposite in temperament and beliefs and consumed with jealousy and bitterness, the friendship forged through so much hardship, illness, and setbacks shattered the bonds they had formed between them. Burton was a shell of a man for the rest of his life, consigned to outposts of the empire as a consular officer.
Millard introduces another remarkable man who was on both expeditions. He was lost to history, his name obscured in the written annals, but whose exploits were just as extraordinary. The man was Sidi Mubarak Bombay, enslaved by Africans who captured him in East Africa and marched him in chains to the coast where he was sold to slave traders and taken to India. When the man who purchased him died, he was granted his freedom, joined the local Sultan’s army, and eventually traveled back to Africa, where he used his resourcefulness, linguistic prowess and raw courage to forge a living as a guide. When Burton and Speke were sick and virtually incapacitated for long periods of time, Bombay was the real leader of the expedition. Without him and men like him, who led, carried, and protected the expedition, neither Englishman would have come close to the headwaters of the Nile, or perhaps even survived. Millard gives Bombay his long deserved due.
Burton and Speke, like so many of the explorers and discovers before them were, to me, symbolic of a time when men were men- they were a man’s man, tough, able to bear hardships, and resilient, and Millard portrays them as such. As a historian, she relied on their writings — their dispatches, letters, journals, and diaries. And my how people wrote so beautifully then as evidenced by the excerpts she includes. This kind of writing is a lost art today, and future historians will not have the luxury of such rich and descriptive writing to study the past. Instead, text messages, emails, and worst of all, 144 character tweets will have to suffice. What a loss.
This book has it all — characters larger than life, adventure full of hardship and danger, and epic drama between triumph, despair, fame and oblivion. Millard is a brilliant storyteller of the search for the source of the Nile, and now I plan on reading her other books as well.
Bob Funk is a retired U.S. Marine and a retired high school principal.