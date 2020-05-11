The Riley County Commission voted 2-1 Monday to approve the purchase of the First Christian Church in downtown Manhattan.
Commissioner John Ford voted against purchasing the church while chair Marvin Rodriguez and commissioner Ron Wells voted in favor of it.
The commission looked to approve the measure last Thursday, but commissioner Ron Wells withdrew the motion then because he said he thought the commission needed to come to a consensus on this. However, Ford said Monday that he still felt the same as he did last week about the purchase.
Ford said last week he did not want the county to purchase the church right now because of uncertainties and financial concerns stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.
The county plans to expand its offices to the church in the future. The church, located at 115 Courthouse Plaza, was built in 1909.
The county plans to buy the property for $851,685.25, using capital improvement program funds, according to a county memo.
The land and building are worth approximately $1.4 million, according to Riley County appraisal records.
The commissioners said Thursday they did not want to demolish the building into a parking lot as had previously been discussed. Wells and Rodriguez also said the church approached the county on this topic, not the other way around.
Kim Zito, a Manhattan resident with Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice, questioned the preparedness of the county commission because Wells said Monday he had not been inside the church for a few years. She asked the commission why they would purchase the building if they had not gone into it for awhile.
Wells said that they are purchasing the land, and if the building is deemed hazardous, then they would demolish it in the future if the need arises to replace the building.