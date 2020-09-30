There are new movies to see down at the 13-plex in the mall. For example, “Words on Bathroom Walls” offers some wild casting, decent pace and a devotion to one topic that makes the whole project seem a descendant of the “after-school specials” once shown on broadcast TV channels.
More than a few of these made-for-TV movies were intended to introduce young viewers to social problems and medical concerns. “Words” wants to make viewers a little more understanding about the effects of schizophrenia, which is characterized by thoughts or experiences that seem out of touch with reality.
Adam has bouts of confusion when three symbolic characters appear to him and, increasingly, when ominous black smoke gathers and speaks to him.
His father has just left Adam (Charlie Plummer) and the boy’s mother (Canadian Molly Parker). The high school senior has learned to cook and yearns to finish high school and enroll in a culinary academy. Seems simple enough. Unfortunately, he has a notable breakdown at school. To avoid being ragged by classmates (here are those bullies one hears so much about), he begins attending an expensive Catholic school.
There he meets penniless but brilliant Maya (Canadian Taylor Russell). And he begins acting as a subject in a drug trial that keeps the delusions away from him. These are both good news.
There is bad news. The principal, who is a nun (Beth Grant), seems heartless. The mother becomes pregnant by her live-in beau Paul (Walton Goggins) about whom Adam feels uneasy.
And the drug’s side effects, including loss of taste and trembling, bother him. The principal learns that he has quit taking his medicine and expels him from the high school.
Besides, after he began tossing out the green capsules, the characters and the smoke returned. How will the film dig itself out of this plot grave?
Depiction of supernatural characters like those in Adam’s visions has gotten less sophisticated since Peter Jackson’s 1996 film “The Frighteners.” And it does seem odd that the talented and proven AnnaSophia Robb is playing one of Adam’s unwanted and imaginary advisers.
But “Words on Bathroom Walls” is entertaining for half its running length. Then the ride becomes less interesting, despite a series of standout scenes in which Andy Garcia appears as a priest — the only character in the film who has the social touch to help the poor would-be chef.
The romance is very, very gentle, suitably. And the film does introduce what must be the main questions we ask about how to understand our psychologically abnormal friends. Good.
Now. Whether or not that’s enough for a movie to accomplish, viewers will have to decide on their own. If naming the central character after the first man seems odd, please note that the director is Thor Freudenthal, which seems suggestive enough to be out of Dickens.
Freudenthal tells us the story largely through flashbacks narrated by Adam. They are dramatizations of what he tells his psychiatrist. That method seems to suit the subject of this topical entertainment.