Note: This review contains spoilers.
The new Ben Affleck movie, “The Way Back,” is a disappointing new version of the “Rocky” plot. In it, Affleck plays a former high school basketball star.
When his alma mater’s coach has a heart attack early in the season, Jack Cunningham is asked to take over a losing team without much height, discipline, or, we are told, talent. The only positive action Jack takes in the movie is to accept the job.
Otherwise he is a drunk. He is unhappy because, A) his father didn’t love him, B) his ten-year-old son died and C) his wife left him and has taken up with another man. See, the movie tells us it isn’t his fault he has learned to drink a case of beer in an evening.
The viewer does feel for him. And the coaching seems to help him to stop drinking, although the relationship between the two isn’t explicit.
Naturally, Jack’s team begins to have success. We only hear of one loss once he has his players use a zone press. It is also true that in the snippets of games we get, every shot scores.
Then he hears that another cancer-suffering kid he knows is about to die. This news sends him running to the tavern where they are used to taking an inebriated Jack home after closing.
His relapse makes his assistant coach (Al Madrigal, who is decent here) report his school-property tippling to the school’s principal, who fires him. But the team goes on winning.
The basketball scenes are about as bad as any sports scenes we’ve seen in the movies in years. They rarely show more than three players, are never longer than a few seconds and convey nothing of the excitement of the game. Or of the nature of the press.
When the basketball scenes refer to the clock, the action never seems to match the temporal possibilities. But it is also true that the movie has trouble with the time in the basketball season calendar. At the film’s end, too much happens in the number of days it would take to play one game and arrive at the site of the next.
The real problem with this murky, gloomy movie, though, is that it argues for crisis resolution without effort. Just as Jack has been a victim of circumstances that have made him miserable, he is the beneficiary of his own bad actions.
Contrast this with Sylvester Stallone’s famous character. Rocky needs a chance to prove he is “not just another bum from the neighborhood.” When he gets his chance, he seizes it. The movie is all about his hard training and his determined performance in a memorable boxing sequence.
Jack in “The Way Back” needs to accept that he is only responsible for his own actions. But this plot doesn’t provide him with a chance to recognize that the health of his son, the faithlessness of his wife and the failures of his father are not his fault.
He doesn’t learn and grow. Nor do we see his players learning and growing. Instead they remain cliches — the goofy kid who has to beg to be let back on the team and the gym rat whose family is unwilling to recognize his talent and accomplishments.
What’s happened here is bizarre in one way. Those entertainment business administrators in control of the means of production — book publishers and movie producers, for example — are taken with the early 20th century idea that problems never do really get solved through the exertions of those who have them.
They have long tried to sell the public books and movies that don’t resolve, and in some cases don’t introduce a central problem. Audiences hate these imitation stories.
In “The Way Back,” movie-makers have tried to apply it to a standard screen story that has been very popular, but that also depends on the resolution of a central problem at its end.
Next, Hollywood will bring us detective stories where the criminal is never identified. Actually, Lawrence Block and some other contemporary mystery writers have already gone in that direction, making their two-minute egg detectives out of divorced alcoholics.