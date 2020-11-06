Along with a good-sized crowd, we attended the first Friday evening showing of “The Empty Man” recently for horror movie season. And this new film will give viewers some tingles.
Some of the familiar and some of the obviously “framed” images in the film probably come from the “graphic novel” on which it is based. The look of the movie is pretty important here. More so than the ideas, it seemed to me.
The eye is attracted (and, in some cases, the stomach revolted) by images in groupings. Consider just the blood images, for example. There is a dog with its throat slit to provide the red contents of two cereal bowls. An ecstatic man wipes blood along the outlines of a figure in a fresco. A best friend character is stabbed (or stabs herself) repeatedly in the face as she sits in a spa steam-room.
Oh, there’s lots of blood. But then one wants to ask, what does the blood have to do with the story’s premise? And it turns out that not only the images of blood but the images of all sorts of other things that are featured don’t seem to pay off in the working out of the story.
David Prior’s movie makes a point of showing us a crucifix on a necklace hung over a rear-view mirror, the mutual suicide (by hanging under a large disused bridge) of a gaggle of teens, the significantly placed passing of a truck carrying red-robed Buddhist monks in Bhutan in 1995, and so on. These all make striking images.
But they don’t seem to have anything to do with the central story. It is introduced by a longish pre-titles passage that shows American backpackers in the Himalayas, two couples of them. They cross a high bridge (and bridges do figure in the story) and then one is called away by a faint sound. He falls into a crevice and is found catatonic before a huge human skeleton which, we later learn, was reforming his mind.
Then, after three shocking deaths, we flash forward to the present. A recent widow, whose husband died shortly before a car crash that killed her lover’s wife and child, is upset that her teenaged daughter has packed up and moved out in the middle of the night.
The lover is a security specialist. He has been visited by the daughter the day before her disappearance. As he asks questions about her whereabouts, many of her friends apparently kill themselves. They seem to have been brainwashed by a nihilistic cult called Pontifex, headed by a persuasive preacher played by Stephen Root.
The sect insists that some unknown “transmits and we receive” their semi-philosophy of irresponsibility. The lover goes to all the sites he can find which are associated with the cult — a downtown headquarters in St. Louis, an old summer camp (recalling “Friday the 13th”) in a National Forest, and an I.C.U. room in a big hospital.
Everywhere he goes, he is looking for the daughter. And he is trying to get around the organized followers of “the Empty man,” who one calls by blowing across the opening of a beer bottle and “thinking of him.” The spook comes three nights in succession, nights marked off by large on-screen titles.
Remind you of the “Ring” movie scheme? That was simpler, and one was visited after watching a VHS tape. “The Empty Man” is much richer in detail than was that earlier horror film. But it didn’t seem to amount to a whole lot more.