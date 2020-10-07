The movie studios are unwilling to release potentially popular films to theaters during the time when New York and California are in coronavirus lockdowns. This means the movie theaters in the rest of the country don’t have new blockbusters to attract ticket buyers.
So the local 13-plex has been showing some old things (“The Empire Strikes Back,” “Hocus Pocus”), some topical things (“The Notorious RBG”), and some odd little “art house” pictures that we would ordinarily have to drive to Salina to see.
One of these movies is “Kajillionaire.” It is a odd coming-of-age picture written and directed by Miranda July. Its stars include Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, and Gina Rodriguez. That’s a solid cast.
Generally speaking, the world in “Kajillionaire ” is like everyday Los Angeles. But a family of very small time crooks and their sobbing landlord, a bubble manufacturer, don’t seem to see things the same way most people do.
Mom, Dad, and Old Dolio (the daughter was named after a lottery winner they hoped would leave the family something) are all lank hair and clothes retrieved from dumpsters. Eventually someone searching for a compliment praises O.D.’s “track suit.” They owe $1,500 in back rent for a disused office room in which they sleep.
They also have to regularly scrape up the pink bubbles that come through the suspended ceiling and down one wall. O.D. has a watch that beeps when it’s time to wipe up bubbles. They eat what they can scrounge. After a plane flight (paid for with paperwork they have swiped), they wait until the plane has emptied and then take all the left-over meals on passenger’s trays.
This kind of near crime and the generally petty crime they engage in are in keeping with Dad’s philosophy. He is as intent on not being traced as he is terrified by earthquakes (I think there are three in the film) and air turbulence. After all, he doesn’t want to be a “Kajillionaire.” He just wants to get by unnoticed.
O.D., who gets her own one-third of proceeds of criminal enterprises like swiping mailed items that can be returned for cash or stealing blank checks onto which she can forge signatures. It is her idea to use a stolen flight coupon to fly the family to and from New York one day. After the return flight the folks will take her luggage. Then she will claim it as lost and put in for the luggage insurance — of a little over $1,500.
Mind the amount of the insurance, because it will figure in the end of the movie. So will an ineffectively prepared romance and a version of Raymond Chandler’s old story about the Washington state resident who was nearly hit by a falling stone. That fellow reacted to near-death by immediately changing everything in his life, only to go back to a version of his usual routine when stones stopped falling.
O.D. has a similar experience. But she is recalled by Melanie (Rodriguez), a young oculist’s assistant. The parents picked her up in the plane, and the family has used, in their illegal business, her knowledge of shut-ins. She begins to take over as O.D.s family after the young woman sees a film about newborns instinctively crawling up their mothers’ torsos for nourishment.
Has O.D. gotten a healthy upbringing from her odd folks? This becomes the movie’s central question. But “Kajillionaire” isn’t going to use her to reveal anything profound or general. It is mostly just a quirky story with some moments of humor.
We wouldn’t always get the chance to see this sort of film locally. It is too different from superhero movies and now, increasingly, topical pieces.
So you might want to go to the theater this evening, before every auditoria is filled with crowds going to see the stock stuff.