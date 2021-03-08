Probably the important thing to remember as you watch the odd new hit film “Nomadland,” is that its central character, Fern, has shaped her life with conscious choice. Hers is not a set of duties forced onto her by circumstance. And she is not a dope, or a dope taker. She is deliberately choosing to live a life where independence trumps every other value.
In writer and director Chloe Zhao’s movie version of the non-fiction book, Fern is played by worthy and intelligent Oscar-winner (twice) Frances McDormand. Her turns in the movies of her husband and brother-in-law, the Coen brothers, are nearly legendary. And she has enough range to play the sheriff in “Fargo” and the paid social secretary in “Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day.”
Her part in “Nomadland” doesn’t demand that much of her. In fact, her take on Fern requires her to relax in almost every way, and this must have been a challenge for an actor who has been so energetic and on top of things in her other films.
But Fern is not on top of anything. Since the death of her factory worker husband and the quick desertion of the Nevada company town where they lived, she has followed the western U.S. trail of a group of older migrants.
She meets many of her old RV-dwelling pals where they stop for periods of seasonal work (at a large Amazon warehouse, at large Wall Drug in South Dakota, and so on) and where they rally for periods of group, almost tribal philosophizing.
Fern seems generally well-liked. And she has chances before the movie ends to settle into middle class comfort by living with her family or with the family of a migrant friend (played by David Strathaim). But she refuses them and refuses more than passing human association.
She lives in a white van, the inside of which she has customized in certain ways. She does, however, maintain a storage spot back in Nevada. But late the film she gives that up and gives up its contents.
She has to learn to do some things to maintain her aging van — either that or forfeit the assistance of camp queen Swankie, one of the characters played by a person of the same name, probably a real life “nomad.” Money isn’t much discussed here, but Fern’s finances are sufficiently strained that she has to borrow a couple of thousand dollars from her middle-class sister when the van breaks down.
Probably most of the scenes in the film are without dialogue. Many are even without the piano score that flits in and out. We see notable scenes from nature — apparently these are what Fern really loves.
Along the way she very casually befriends a number of other road-lifers. A notable one is a boy from the upper Midwest, with whom she shares cigarettes. He simply couldn’t stay put at home. Fern must sympathize.
Cell phone communication seems general among the nomads. And, perhaps because of the age of the average traveler, they are aware of medicine and their own health. Swankie knows she is dying of cancer. Prescription pill bottles figure in daily routines.
And that’s about what one sees when one watches “Nomadland.” The movie doesn’t really tell a story. In a way, it can’t. Stories begin with problems and end with solutions. The nomads are past worrying about constructing solutions to any problems more complicated than lack of shelf space in their vehicle homes.
McDormand, who bought the right to make the book into a movie, and Zhao are smart enough not to try to attribute either blame or credit for the restless spirit that has shaped Fern’s recent life.
She isn’t a migrant because she is poor or uneducated. For Fern, this is something fundamental.