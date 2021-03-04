The new hybrid animated and live action movie in town is “Tom and Jerry.” Somehow Warner Brothers, which used to make the Looney Toons cartoons and the great Road Runner ones, has gotten a hold of one of Ted Turner’s possessions — the ancient Hanna-Barbera product about the mute cat and mouse.
Now remember, our kids don’t see Wile E. Coyote and the Roadrunner, at least not in their theatrical versions, because they are believed by tongue-clickers and foot-patters to be too violent. Jeepers. Tom and Jerry cartoons are only a little less violent than a John Wick movie. Even in this latest feature-length version, the violent fighting between the cat and the mouse is the central business of the story.
Of course, in this case the animated cat and mouse are only elements in a live-action picture. Much of the plot concerns a big, supposedly “society” wedding of two young rich people. The ritzy host hotel’s event planner is played by Michael Pena, who is allowed to be the movie’s villain for most of the running time.
Chloe Grace Moritz plays a young interloper who uses false pretenses to get a temporary job with the hotel. She is hired to help with the big ceremony. But then she is directed to concentrate on catching Jerry the mouse, who has made himself at home in the New York City landmark.
Where Jerry goes, Tom the cat follows, of course. Moritz’s character decides to make the cat an asset, gives him a bellman’s cap, and instructs him to catch that mouse. It might scare the elephants.
Remember, elephants are supposed to be afraid of mice. And South Asians are supposed to like to use elephants in their weddings. The North American groom hires a couple of pachyderms for the ceremony, hoping to please his South Asian father-in-law-to-be.
Then T and J get loose in the hotel’s atrium and scare the elephants. That’s the tipping of the first domino. The wedding is massively disrupted, the bride walks out, the atrium’s roof is destroyed, and Moritz loses her job.
But wait. Things might still work out. The mouse and cat have a plan.
There is nothing new, original or imaginative in the film. A Rube Goldberg machine is used. Tom has a miniature devil double and a miniature angel double who appear over his shoulders and advise him. Late in the film, sounds appear in animated form, as if we were looking at the 1960s Batman TV episode. Biff! Pow!
Then, too, the minor characters are about as familiar as is the plot. Patsy Ferran plays a character Zasu Pitts would have done in 1930. The co-conspirator doorman is a stock movie guy. In fact, the most original characters in the show are the bride and groom, rich “celebrities” who are flawed and likable.
Now. “Tom and Jerry” is not a bad movie. It is full of action and has enough pace so that most movie audiences — including younger viewers — will find it diverting.
But that’s about all we can say in its favor. The animation looks decent merged with the live-action. Moritz and Pena are fine.
The animated cat and mouse, though. Well, you wouldn’t mistake them for Bugs Bunny. Their wordless appeal is much, much more basic. All they do is fight.