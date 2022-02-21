Every time I see the 2007 musical “The Addams Family” I like it better. The Pape’s (stage director Ginny and music director Chad) chose it for the Manhattan High big musical for the year. And they handled the annual problem with number of participants in an interesting way.
They double cast eleven of the speaking parts. This meant that they could run the show four nights, giving each cast two performances. It also meant lots of student actors got to participate (36 or so each night) and yet the stage would never be over-crowded. Then the pit band was almost two dozen, and there were plenty of young people getting experience as crew members.
But this wasn’t a “service production.” The musical entertained its large Saturday night audience at the Rezac. This was one of the evenings for the Victor Eberle (Gomez), Sophia Evangelidis (Morticia), Lucy Dunning (Wednesday) cast. And it was quite a good cast. No obvious weaker players.
The band was better than solid, too. A big pit orchestra, especially when the musicians are young, is less naturally ready to adjust to the vagaries of a live performance. There were a couple of moments when the singers, working on stage with frequently unfamiliar Latin rhythms, needed to be adjusted for. Despite its size, the orchestra adapted pretty well.
And the show begins quickly. On-stage is Eberle’s Gomez, who seemed to actually be Spanish despite his surname. The young actor had a pompadour (frozen in deterioration) and the requisite jaunty manner.
Evangelidis and Dunning both sang well. Morticia became a less forbidding and more attractive personality after the second act transformation of her costume. Dunning’s Wednesday was just dead-on Charles Addams, and exactly what the show needed. Again, her costuming reminded us to give thanks for Peggy Riley, the staff designer for several years.
The outfits she had generated for this show were, as always, notable. She dressed 20 deceased “ancestors” of the Addamses--white make-up and various and sundry all-white outfits. Uncle Fester (Sam Delong) and Pugsley (Michael Jund) were dressed with some special attention. And there were a moon and four stars. Delightful.
The action occurs on the day Wednesday (full of woe) has wangled an invitation to dinner for the visiting family of her secret fiancee, Lucas (Carter Keesecker). Any ordinary person visiting the haunted Addams mansion is going to be surprised and probably frightened. The family is eccentric in their taste for the Gothic and macabre, and there may be something black magical about them.
So Lucas’s Ohioan father and mother are not really prepared for the looming eccentricities of the hosts. Fester, for example, announces that he has fallen in love with the moon, and somehow this is both sweet and sinister. Then Lucas’s mother (Rachael Kovar) drinks a dark-side emphasizing potion made by Grandma Addams (Anna Keenan) and intended (by Pugsley) for Wednesday.
This complication contains in it the solutions of all the evening’s romantic problems.
They are all worked out to songs that pay homage to Broadway score conventions and also keep coming back to Latin rhythms — the first name of the family’s oldest male seems to have stuck in the imagination of the script-writers, one of them former Woody Allen collaborator Marshall Brickman.
Meanwhile the large audience was treated to some very witty dialogue, fencing, a rocket launching, torture, a spooky ceremony, and an event called “The Game,” a take on “Truth and Dare” set up by the song “Full Disclosure.”
We had a fine time watching the building eeriness.