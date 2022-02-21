“The Book of Will,” Lauren Gunderson’s 2018 “history” play about Heminges and Condell’s struggle to get Shakespeare’s complete works collected and printed, began a two-week run last Friday in the Manhattan Arts Center’s Grosh Performance Hall. Final shows Feb. 25-27.
For this reviewer, experiencing “South Pacific” and “The Book of Will” on successive evenings was truly a journey in time and space. Traveling from a big tent with a packed mass of spectators to a black box with a few dozen in spaced seating really emphasized the difference between “arena” and “chamber” genre events. It was like hearing a symphony orchestra concert one night and a string quartet recital the next. Apples and oranges. Both good. Not comparable. Case closed.
But one distinctive merit of MAC Theatre productions must never be overlooked: whereas “professional” ensembles are by definition teams of hired workers, our local company is an all-volunteer crew who give freely of their time and talent to make live stage happen for us, keep it going for the artistic health of the entire community.
What better possible celebration of the worth and values of our band of civic stalwarts than for them to mount a fondly and forcefully imagined account of one of the most crucial battles ever waged to preserve an artistic legacy of inestimable worth? It hits the target dead on.
And while the script they lend their talents to delivering may not itself be of quite Shakespearian quality, it is rhetorically powerful enough in its own right to open our imaginations to the monumental significance of the goal achieved by these few, these precious few determined “friends of Will.”
Appropriately, the action plays out on an “Elizabethan-basic” bare-boards stage furnished mainly with tavern-quality raw wood long tables and benches that get shifted about expertly by cast-as-crew in the dimmed light pauses between the many short scenes.
Subtly tasteful attention was paid to insuring that the costumery kept our minds fully embedded in London of the early 1600s. In one instance it also cleverly helped disguise the appearance of an actor who’d prominently appeared — and died — in a different role earlier on. A most amusing piece of showbiz!
It being, as noted, a genuinely cooperative team effort by many contributors to its success, it’s just not possible to offer more than plaudits all round to an exceptional cast, several of whom earned their props in multiple parts. But mention must be made of the intensity and charm with which Isaac Sorell and Brent Weaver met the especially demanding challenge of portraying the principal pair of dedicated collaborators.
Finally, a hearty burst of standing applause for director Chuck Leonard and his entire support staff for keeping this presentation so vibrant throughout, so perfectly paced, so full of urgent momentum, and leading to so uplifting a final tableau vivant.
Truly a magical show to lift the hearts of all playgoers. Bravo, brava!