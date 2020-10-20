Dr. Anne Clark, cello, and Dr. SongHwa Chae, piano, presented a program of works by Martinu, Ginastera and Tchaikovsky Friday evening in the Manhattan Arts Center’s Grosh Performance Hall for an audience limited by COVID-19 distancing necessities to 35 persons.
It was truly a pandemic-defined “new normal” live-music experience: not only did our entire mask-wearing “crowd” sit in widely spaced pairs, we had to sign in and have our temperatures taken before presenting our “right of entry” admission documents (aka tickets).
Further departures from customary concert routine included no cheery meet ‘n’ greet on arrival (sorry, Penny, just no way to make that check-in ceremony cordial), no intermission drinks ‘n’ chatter (almost no intermission at all, absolutely no drinks, not much mingling), and no post-concert reception line (although a “comments” email address was provided for those wishing to offer the players their reactions).
Even the brevity of the recital — just under an hour--was in keeping with health safety guidelines regarding group gatherings indoors: the less time spent in a confined space with others the better.
But there was nothing constrained about either the music or the energy, intensity and enthusiasm of the artists. Their commitment so expanded the impact of the message they delivered that it enlarged the actual time elapsed. A full measure of musical enrichment fit, without haste or abbreviation, into a shorter frame.
Most of the Czech composer Bohuslav Martinu’s works confront performers with a host of technical challenges and can be far from listener-friendly as well. But his “Sonata No. 3 for Cello and Piano” (1952), despite its relentless demands on the artists’ mechanical and interpretive skills, actually reaches out and invites us to share in what turns out being a deliciously lyrical journey. Given the heavy complexity of the writing for piano, the piece ends up feeling almost more concerto than sonata.
Alberto Ginastera’s “Pampeana No. 2, Rhapsody for Cello and Piano” (1950) was composed in tribute to the lush plains of his Argentine homeland. How well it evokes that landscape I’m in no position to judge, but regardless of cause its advocacy is assertively passionate. As if deliberately designed to prove that the cello’s voice is indeed close to human, several segments spoke to us in a decidedly “recitative” tongue. When not in cello soliloquy mode, the piece galloped full out in a series of allegros calling for virtuosic contributions from both artists.
The program closed with Tchaikovsky’s “Pezzo capriccioso.” (1887). Far from capricious, the prevailing mood of this “Morceau de concert” in b minor, despite its optimistic rush to a major-key finish, is more solemn than cheerful. It also has an exceptionally reflective, almost confessional character that causes its emotional message to be conveyed with a personal directness and candor.
The evening served as a brief but timely reminder of the joys of attending live music performances it was for so long so easy to take for granted of which this contagion has so deprived us. The whiff of longed-for fresh air was most welcome.