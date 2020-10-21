The local multi-plex continues to bring in some new films we would never have seen here except for the government response to the coronavirus. This time it’s a Canadian movie called “The Kid Detective.”
There are several reasons this Coen-esque film wouldn’t have shown here if Hollywood were pumping out its usual number of movies.
One is that “The Kid Detective” is rated R. The blue-noses are so much in control of what we see that the glimpses of nudity in this mystery would disqualified it for audiences in general release theaters.
Another reason is that “The Kid Detective” is a foreign movie. Admittedly, Canada is a near neighbor. But northerners do see the world differently. The money for the production came from Ontario, several of the actors are Canadian, and the small town settings are so U.S. 1950s that they must surely be Canadian.
That Great White North feel will tend to help viewers to connect this movie with films of the Coen brothers, Minnesotans who have always made crime stories that went along being quirky but could turn brutally violent. That’s not a bad description of what happens in “The Kid Detective.”
The title character is Abe Applebaum, who we see both as a junior high kid and as a worn out 30-year-old (when he is played by Adam Brody). Abe became a local hero when, as a kid, he solved a number of minor mysteries.
Instead of going on to different things when he became an adult, Abe kept his little downtown office and his petty perks and continued to answer little questions: did the boy who is claiming to have been a professional baseball player actually spend the summer in one major league team’s organization? and is a different young man a homosexual? and so on.
Though he has at least moved out of his parents’ home, Abe’s life has remained so much the same that he has no appetite for it. His former secretary, a simple teen he paid with soda pop, disappeared early in his career. He has been unable to find her, and neither have the police.
Then Caroline, a high school girl who is a former client, comes into Abe’s office to ask him to explain the murder of her beau. He was stabbed 17 times and left in the town’s creek. The body is found one dark, late evening by police officers wading through water as Abe and others watch from a bridge.
Relying on Caroline for transport (in what may be a Chrysler K car convertible— more of that Canadian yesterday detail), Abe makes questions those who knew the dead boy — his parents (who are insulted by the detective’s interest), his best friend, his secret second girlfriend (the possessor of a tiger costume), and the local high school’s principal.
Our hero visits the school on the weekend, when it has become conventional for some students to stay in the building day and night. Then, frustrated, he breaks into the friend’s house to search for clues. This leads to Abe’s being arrested for hiding in a little sister’s closet.
And as if he weren’t sufficiently disgraced by that, he then takes a pill from the dead boy’s stash and finds himself, the next morning, nude and at the bottom of his apartment building’s trash chute.
A tip about a mistake he made in an early case and the discovery of several origami flowers leads him to the solution of three criminal mysteries. And to an emotional reaction at the movie’s end that will surprise but probably satisfy the audience.
“The Kid Detective” is a good movie, odd and momentarily violent but intelligent and humane. Thank the virus shut-downs for small favors like the appearance of this movie in our local theater.