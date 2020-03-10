The first terrific movie of 2020 has arrived at the local 13-plex. It is based on a Jane Austen novel.
Even if you only know the story of “Emma” from watching “Clueless,” the 1995 movie with a contemporary setting, the story isn’t going to be new to you. Film fans will recognize Bill Nighy, who is very funny here as the title character’s draft-adverse father, and probably Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays Emma herself.
Taylor-Joy we know from “Glass” and “Split.” She is also in the upcoming X-Men movie. But many of the cast members in “Emma” are fresh faces. And Autumn de Wilde is a first time feature film director.
She’s had Art Department gigs before this. That certainly shows in “Emma.” It is one of the most startlingly visual movies to come around in years. The colors will knock your eyes out.
De Wild’s version of the story is fairly close to the original and much-loved novel’s. Oh, we don’t see the threatening band of traveling people for whom I can not think of a politically correct name. The infatuation of Harriet (Maria Goth) with Knightley (Johnny Flynn) is undersold in the film.
But 21-year-old Emma is still pretty, rich, and smart. She still lives in Georgian England, in a mansion near the town of Highbury. Her former governess has recently married and left the house.
Emma looks for companionship. She takes up with Harriet, a girl at the local boarding school. Emma assumes that H, who doesn’t know her father, must be the daughter of a gentleman. So she uses her authority as the local social queen to squash a romance between the girl and a local farmer.
No, Harriet must marry into her own class. Emma fixes on the local vicar, Elton (weasel-faced Josh O’Connor) as H’s new romantic target. Elton misunderstands and professes his love for Emma herself.
These social machinations are noticed by the other local rich man, Knightley. He is Emma’s sister’s brother-in-law. Which means he should be older than Flynn is.
But this Boris Johnson look-alike had too much charisma to be ignored. In some ways his character takes over the movie.
After the arrivals of accomplished Jane Fairfax (Amber Anderson) and Frank Churchill (Callum Turner) and the new Mrs. Elton (Tanya Reynolds), the local ball, the appearance of the gift piano, and the picnic during which frustrated Emma slams poor gentlewoman Miss Bates (Miranda Hart), the last third of the story depends entirely on Knightley’s realization that he is in love with Emma.
Actually the whole tone of the film changes for the last section. It has been highly visual social-satire. Miss Austen would have approved. But the last segment allows that the characters are more than convenient examples.
We see Jane become emotional. We see Emma suffer shame over her comment to Miss Bates. We see Harriet upset by the conflict between Emma’s preferences for her and her own inclinations.
And we see Knightley struggling with his growing devotion to the girl he has known since her birth, the girl with both substantial attractions and a couple of obvious flaws.
The scene of his confession of his romantic interest to Emma, with its nose bleed and her surprising reaction, is one of the most effective ones in a movie filled with memorable scenes.
It may be that the scenes we’ll remember best are the ones Nighy steals effortlessly. Obviously his terror over being caught at the Westons’ dinner party during a snow storm is going to be one of his character’s defining moments.
But more than one of his best scenes are ones when he has screens placed around him in his own drawing room so as to fend off what he imagines are drafts.
As Mr. Woodhouse, Nighy is dressed in some of the most arresting costumes in a movie full of good-looking and just barely plausible clothes. Some viewers, and not just a few, will find that seeing the costumes is worth the price of admission to this effective and delightful movie comedy.