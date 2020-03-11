Viewers looking for a feel-good basketball story might find “The Way Back” a little too heavy for their tastes, but they would be missing out on a deep performance from one of Hollywood’s most under-appreciated stars.
“The Way Back” reunites director Gavin O’Connor (Miracle, Warrior) with Ben Affleck, his star in the wildly entertaining but mostly forgotten action film “The Accountant.” Affleck plays Jack Cunningham, a former high school basketball star who inexplicably turned down a scholarship to Kansas in the mid-’90s and disappeared from the game. After the coach of his alma mater has a heart attack, a desperate principal recruits Cunningham back to the sideline to take over the struggling team.
While that sounds like a pretty typical sports movie premise, the O’Connor focuses less on remaking “Hoosiers” and more on exploring Affleck’s troubled Cunningham. In the first scenes we see Cunningham’s life as a functional alcoholic — hiding beers on the commute home, stumbling out of his favorite bar, and starting the next day with a beer in the shower. We see that it has destroyed his marriage and alienated his family, and we also see how powerfully he denies the issue when confronted by his concerned sister (Michaela Watkins).
Yeah, it’s definitely not “Hoosiers.”
Most great sports movies are really about something else — racism, love, patriotism — and “The Way Back” fully embraces that idea. Most of the basketball scenes are slight. The players take a few shots, Cunningham cusses at an official and the score flashes on the screen. The real meat takes place at practice and on the bus rides home.
While the plot of an alcoholic coach takes on a losing team is a carbon copy of Sam Rockwell’s “The Winning Season,” the film’s closest analogue is probably something like Mickey Rourke’s “The Wrestler,” a movie about a character struggling to overcome his past, built loosely on the framework of sports cliches. The R rating, mostly for profanity, also ensures that no one will confuse this with “The Mighty Ducks.”
As a coach, referee and former high school athlete, I’m an insufferable nitpicker when it comes to sports films. I know that no film will show a completely accurate view of coaching. “The Way Back” does a great job capturing the stakes and atmosphere of high school athletics. Set in a Southern California Catholic league, the gyms all look appropriately small and out of date, but full of spirited fans. It shows enough of Cunningham discussing strategy and statistics to prove he does more than yell “box out” and complain about calls. On a bus ride home, a team chaplain lectures Cunningham about cursing on the sideline. When challenged, he warns the coach not to underestimate the power he has over the young men on the team. From a movie that’s barely about sports, I can imagine that clip being shown at coaching clinics for years to come.
As for the actual basketball, it’s filmed at low angles with handheld cameras that put the viewer right in the middle of the action. It’s a little disorienting at times, but it captures the confusion and excitement that can come at the end of a competitive game.
The film strikes a muted tone with a bleak score, and some of the grayest scenery ever captured in Southern California. The 108-minute runtime never feels bloated, as almost every scene has stakes and moves the characters forward in some way. Affleck is undoubtedly the star, but supporting actors Al Madrigal, Janina Gavankar and others turn in memorable performances.
Affleck has been one of Hollywood’s biggest stars for more than 20 years, so it’s impossible to separate completely him from any role. On his recent press tour, he’s been unflinchingly honest about his own addiction issues. The film isn’t exactly autobiographical, but it’s not a stretch to see him struggle with alcoholism. It’s uncommon to see a star as big as Affleck be this candid about his own demons, and it’s even more to see one reckon with those demons on screen in a film as good as “The Way Back.”
While Affleck’s character is the protagonist, the film treats him fairly harshly. We see the lengths he goes to to function, and the pain it causes those around him, before the movie folds in details of his past. Even when we discover the primary source of his pain and anger, it’s treated as a catalyst, not an excuse.
The film also refuses to give him an easy redemption arc. Late in the film, a moment of triumph is followed by a scene-ending freeze frame of a jubilant coach celebrating with his players, the kind of sports cliche that would have preceded the credits in a lesser film. Instead, “The Way Back” shows that even in moments of triumph, alcoholism is a disease not easily defeated.
In an interview with Diane Sawyer, Affleck said the final scenes hit close to home, because at his worst, he was desperate to avoid consequences of his behavior. Watching his character reckon with his failures is the highlight of one of the best performances of Affleck’s long and often outstanding career.
“The Way Back” was originally titled “The Has-Been.” It wouldn’t have been inaccurate, but the change gives the film an optimism that the original title lacked. In the end, it’s not clear if it’s a redemption story, but if it is, it’s only the first act.
In real life, we can only hope Affleck can continue to complete that arc himself, and that he continues to do work as powerful as this.