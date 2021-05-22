For more than a year now, face masks have been Manhattanites’ personal billboards to communicate with the world.
During a pandemic that necessitated physical distance from others — making conversation harder than ever before — masks offered a visual medium for people to say what they want to say, express their creativity, represent causes and organizations, and send messages of encouragement to others.
The Manhattan city government’s mask mandate expired at 11:59 p.m. May 17 after being in place for more than 10 months. This followed the end of Riley County’s mandate on May 2, though some businesses continue to require masks.
As our community is increasingly able to engage one another safely as people get vaccinated, masks will become a less common sight. Masks will one day move, hopefully permanently, from faces to boxes of keepsakes and shown to future generations, each one a snapshot of the minds of people in 2020 and 2021 and their experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These images are a collection of masks spotted around Manhattan in the spring of 2021.