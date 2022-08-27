All pain is real. But, sometimes, after being treated for and healed from back or knee surgery, your brain somehow convinces you that the pain is still a nuisance.
Confused?
You are not alone.
I was certainly puzzled by this curious therapeutic concept and fairly new discovery about dealing with chronic pain after reading “The Way Out: A Revolutionary, Scientifically Proven Approach to Healing Chronic Pain,” by Alan Gordon (a licensed clinical social worker), with Alon Ziv, a distinguished neuroscientist.
Gordon, an adjunct assistant professor at the University of Southern California, is also the founder and director of the Pain Psychology Center, located in Los Angeles. He definitely writes of his agonizing experiences with chronic pain. Anyone who suffers excruciating pain will identify with Gordon’s personal battles.
In the beginning, life was good for Gordon. An active fellow, he was quite the athlete in college. Suddenly, he noticed a huge change with physical discomfort. His back pain became so bad during his second year of graduate school, that he couldn’t sit through a lecture or enjoy sitting through a two-hour movie.
In hopes of relieving this terrible discomfort, he bought a soft, lean-back chair and carried it with him across campus, venturing from class to class. In his book, he jokes about not having a very stimulating social life, especially when attractive girls would see him, then wonder if he was a pervert or just strange.
In reality, however, it wasn’t funny.
Even doctors checked Gordon over many times, and some informed him that nothing was wrong. Occasionally, one specialist would comment about a possible back issue, yet couldn’t truly explain the abnormality.
Well, as you, Gentle Reader, might imagine how Gordon reacted when hearing the “verdict.” He felt like a character played by Woody Allen who lamented in one of his movies, “Oh, I know I probably have a brain tumor as big as a basketball,” after his movie doctor told him that there could be something abnormal, but not to panic...yet.
As it turned out, Gordon developed additional severe pains in his neck, shoulders, knees, tongue (“Who gets tongue pain?,” he asked with a trace of humorous wonder), vertigo, itching, heartburn, fatigue and other numerous bodily hurts.
OUCH!
I personally understand where Gordon is coming from. I am a dialysis patient (also bipolar), suffer from severe arthritis (and must rely on a walker for the present), and have tons of additional health problems. I have been receiving dialysis treatments for more than eight years. I, as well as other patients, learn how to cope with pain if they can, or at least bear with certain levels of it.
According to Gordon, one can learn to teach his or her brain to “turn off” the pain and maybe even the water works, though this has been extremely difficult for me. (Boo-hoo!)
Pain signals from the brain get stuck on “the on switch” when the brain should be experiencing the opposite. This is what Gordon refers to as “neuroplastic pain.”
OK, let’s allow Gordon to take it from here, shall we?:
“Pain that has no real physical cause is neuroplastic pain, even after healing takes place. I needed to target my brain. ... But I still have bulging discs. I still have high cerebrospinal fluid pressure.”
(Note: It is typical of dialysis patients to develop excess fluids, which put pressure on other organs, and sometimes a patient — like myself as well — needs to be tapped. It’s not a very pleasant experience. In addition, during dialysis, we are limited to movement for roughly three to four hours, develop cramps, sometimes faint due to low blood pressure, and can even throw up. The staff has seen everything: our sickness, nudity at times, too, and there isn’t anything to feel ashamed of.)
Of course, we can try to focus on something else while being treated: watch television, read (for some, this is almost impossible due to excess noise and dimming of lights). And, though we are warned about “cussing,” some of us just can’t hold back, so Gordon and Ziv say, “Don’t fight it. If you fight it, the pain will only become worse.”
One’s attitude toward life and death is very important, according to the authors. I can understand what they are suggesting. Some patients view dialysis as an automatic death sentence, while others see it as just another disease that needs to be treated; it’s not the end of life with these patients. Davita, the kind of dialysis we receive, means “Life.” We can be treated and be thankful for a place to receive dialysis while our name gets placed on a waiting list for a transplant, or, as some sadly have done, decide to end their own lives by suicide.
Gordon continues, “I probably still have a partially-torn rotator cuff. ... But I have no pain and have eliminated all twenty-two of my symptoms.”
Both Gordon and Ziv stress that fear is a big factor when someone attempts to tell himself or herself that there isn’t anything to fear (unless one happens to quote Pres. Franklin Roosevelt: “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.”)
All I know is: Hey, if it hurts, it’s real! But, I can control the hurt by focusing on my unique personality. (You’ve probably heard of those who exhibit Type A or B personalities. Type A is usually, though not always, anxious, quick to panic, etc., whereas Type B tends to be calm, kind of thinking things through before jumping to conclusions.)
Well, that concept isn’t really new. It’s similar to meditation, hypnosis and/or biofeedback. But this revolutionary approach to healing chronic pain through magnetic reprocessing of the brain is relatively novel, as new as 2020.
Thanks to his mother, Gordon, in his early years, did take her suggestion to read a book by a distinguished scientist, who explained a similar process, which led to Gordon becoming the founder of the Pain Psychology Center.
I still ponder: how do tortured people, such as Nelson Mandela, war veterans, those who can’t move a muscle--how did (or do) they endure such torture, to keep going when all seemed (seems) hopeless?
I think of the professional dancers and dance companies that I have participated in workshops with through the years. I know what it feels like to develop unbearable arthritis and other physical deformities. There was Judith Jamison (Alvin Ailey Dance Co.), for example, who told me to stand tall while literally lifting me off the floor.
Oh, how I miss the Spanish dance classes! I can no longer perform like Jose Greco, who had been a famous flamenco dancer. But, I must realize that my body has changed now. Certain things I no longer can do. So now I must focus on what I can do. It also helps to believe strongly in something, whether it’s God, Jesus or a particular Native American ritual or poem.
I tip my hat and my courage to these authors, the dialysis patients and the patients that the authors helped gain freedom from much pain.
Carol A. Wright is a K-State graduate and freelance writer living in Winfield.