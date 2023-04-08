RENNER Apr 8, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nola Jean Renner will celebrate her 90th birthday on April 15.Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Cards and memories can be sent to 1929 Beck St., Manhattan KS 66502. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Card Games Recommended for you Latest News Supreme Court says 12-year-old transgender girl may compete against girls in West Virginia 'The Last House' brings suspense in time-jumping, racial-based mystery THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Stand-up, Tulip Festival, live music and more Club news for April 8, 2023 GIBBS RENNER Everett: Season 2 of HBO show will have more K-State, more platonic love KSU's shifted mindset around fullbacks and tight ends Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan chiropractor charged with sexual batteryEmily Ratajkowski’s rage over women like ex-porn star Mia Khalifa being ‘written off’ due to ‘sexual history’6 MHS baseball players sign with collegesLong-time Wildcat Sean Snyder hired at KURiley County animal control policy review paused after officials learn of lack of enforcementFort Riley gives update in March gate incident; 22-year-old man out of hospitalFROM THE PUBLISHER | Empathy for the mercenaryJerome Tang wins Naismith Coach of the YearUSDA to hold NBAF ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 24Teena Whitmore Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.