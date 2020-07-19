It’s kids from western Kansas, maybe taking classes between rodeos, as much as it is local students who might be working during the day while taking classes.
It’s families who travel a lot, but also families looking for a more private and direct school experience.
If you ask principal Brooke Blanck, it’s fitting that there’s no “traditional” way to describe the students — or even the school, an online school for grades sixth through 12th. But the school’s teachers said it’s best to put it this way: it’s distance learning, while keeping close connections.
Amid the rush to learn and train for potentially teaching online for portions of the coming school year, local educators are turning to Manhattan Virtual Academy, now in its 14th year of operation, as experts and pioneers in the online teaching format.
To be clear, Manhattan Virtual Academy is a part of the Manhattan-Ogden school district, but it is wholly separate from any of the district’s continuous/continued learning plans. Interested students have to go through an application process, and as the name implies, much of the learning takes place online, though not necessarily through video platforms and online chat rooms, as has become popular this past spring. In fact, the school tends to shy away from the bandwidth intensive learning method, since many of its students — spread out across largely rural Kansas — don’t always have the best internet connectivity.
But other than that, MVA functions much like a regular school. Like all other virtual schools in Kansas, MVA is accredited through the Kansas Department of Education, with its teachers all licensed and certified for their specific content areas, which run the gamut from core subjects like math and English to electives like world languages and fine arts.
MVA, which had 166 full-time students this past school year, also offers several dual credit courses, in partnerships with places like Highland Community College, and it isn’t rare for students to graduate with both a high school diploma and an associate’s degree, Blanck said.
The school experience can sometimes be surprising to students and their families, teachers said. They said students don’t rely on the visual perceptions or the clothes they’re wearing to judge each other, and their relationships are that much stronger.
“You could have a kid who’s really into rodeo, and another kid that’s into drawing, and they end up becoming friends, where maybe in a brick-and-mortar situation, they never would have met, and their paths would have never crossed,” said Fani Wefald, academic success coach.
Casie Newman, social science teacher and one of several teachers who is also a parent of a student at the school, said that tends to carry over into the students’ day-to-day, in-person lives.
“It’s really cool, because these are kids who might not give each other the time of day or would be afraid to talk to each other, but they all hang out and get along very well,” said Newman, who has taught at the school all 14 years. “They talk to each other outside of school, email each other, and if they’re close location-wise, they hang out sometimes. It’s that whole ‘judge a book by its cover’ thing removed — you’ve got to read the book before you see the cover.”
As teachers, it does take a bit more work and intentional effort to build relationships with students, but for that reason, those relationships come out stronger, said science teacher Curtis Leddy. Leddy also has taught at the school all 14 years, and he said he’s built some of his strongest relationships with MVA students compared to any of the students he had taught at brick-and-mortar schools.
It’s that aspect of teaching that the MVA team has emphasized in working with teachers in the school district as they prepare for the possibility of having to teach online themselves this fall semester. Blanck said in her conversations with other teachers, she’s also emphasized consistency with content, setting up learning paces, building relationships and helping students and families reduce anxiety.
Students themselves also have stepped up during the pandemic, often helping siblings and friends who weren’t used to distance learning adjust to the concept. It’s a skill they learn from working on their largely self-directed work, said Newman.
“It’s a big animal, so it’s baby steps, or small chunks of information so we don’t overload,” Blanck said.
Now in its 14th year, the school has come a long way even as it faces growing competition across the state. Leddy said that when the school started, there were about five other virtual schools across the state. Now there are over 100.
Apart from its emphasis on strong teacher-student-family relationships, one way MVA has set itself apart is by its rigor, said Kim Lackey, the school’s math and Spanish teacher. Early on in its history, some families might have thought the school couldn’t offer any challenge in an online format, or that the teachers would simply pass students to get them graduated, she said.
But the teachers have managed to erase that perception.
“As we’ve grown, more people have learned about us, and because of our past successes, more people are familiar with how rigorous our courses are, that our instruction is high quality, and we have high expectations for students because we want them to learn all that they can so they can be as successful as they can possibly be when they graduate MVA,” Lackey said.
To be sure, MVA probably isn’t for everyone, Blanck said. After a turbulent week in Kansas education with the start of school pushed back to after Labor Day, the school has seen a surge in interest in enrollment interest. But Blanck said she’s encouraging parents and families to wait for more information from their local school districts before making any big decisions about their children’s schooling.
As they head into the fall semester, the teachers said they don’t anticipate any big changes in how the school operates, much like the pandemic had little, if any effect, on their spring operations. At the end of the day, teaching is teaching, and Lackey said the teachers do what they can to make the distance in distance learning seem as small as possible.
“We want people in the state to recognize Manhattan Virtual Academy as high quality education, that students will graduate being ready for postsecondary colleges and careers,” Blanck said. “Through our schools, they’re developing those lifelong skills that are really important to supporting success — communication, time management, relationship building, collaboration … There’s so much more to what we do than just online classes.”