AGAPE FAMILY CHURCH
Join us Sundays, 11 a.m. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. The service will be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live stream our service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Oct. 3 Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. We will be observing the Lord’s Supper and there will be a Deacon Ordination for Travis Pick. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from Hebrews 6:9-10. The title of the sermon is Work that Gets God’s Attention. Any questions call 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
Both in-house Worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams will deliver the message “One Mission, Many Missionaries” from Mark 9:38-42. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. World Communion worship, available both in person and online at fccmanhattan.org, is “Confronting Chaos” based on Job 38:1-7. Sunday School classes for all ages are at 9:30 a.m. First Christian will have a food and craft booth at Pumpkin Patch in CiCo Park, October 8 & 9. There will be some great buys there!
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship and communion in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 p.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “The Tower of Babel” Genesis 11. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith Sr. will have the message “Selling the Savior” John and 1 John. Communion and compassion moment during the service which will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study resumes at 6:30 p.m. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Worship this Sunday Oct. 3 in person in the Sanctuary at 8:15 and 10 a.m., Pastor Stephen Haverlah preaching. Livestream also available at 10 am, look for the link on our Facebook and website, www.firstlutheranmanhattan.org . Free community meals Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m., to go only.
HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Sunday School and Adult Group meet at 9:30 a.m. followed by Worship at 10:30. Children”s Chapel is Wednesday at 10 and 10:15 a.m. Interested in deepening your faith, call Pastor Matt Scharf at 785-587-9400 for
“Hope In Christ” class schedule.
MANHATTAN MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite Church is pleased to announce that Melissa Atchison has accepted the call to serve as our full-time pastor, beginning Oct. 1.
The decision was arrived at after a two year transition and a diligent pastoral search, culminating in a congregational vote of overwhelming approval. Melissa earned her Master of Divinity in 2020 from Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary in Elkhart Indiana. She and her husband Bob are known locally for their folk music and bluegrass performances.
On October 3rd we will resume in person worship at 10:45 am, with Dan Ackland bringing the message. All are welcome, and we do ask for indoor participants to wear masks and observe safe distancing. For a Zoom link to the service, email the office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10:00 am at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching “Core Values: Missions & Church Planting” Visit <http://ManhattanPres.com>ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Peace offers two worship services each Sunday: a traditional service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. At 10 a.m., there are several Christian Education opportunities for all ages, including two different adult Bible Study classes. 7th-12th graders meet Wednesdays from 6:30-8 p.m.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday 6 p.m. and Sunday 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class cnd Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45; BASIC-Wednesdays @ 6:00 PM. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “One Faith One World” taken from the scripture of
1 John 5:1-5. Communion will be held this Sunday. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Our worship service is streamed live on our Facebook page Sunday morning.
Following worship we have fellowship time in the fellowship hall. Join us on Mondays at 11:45 a.m. in the sanctuary for a video study featuring the ministry of Jesus. The sessions cover the period from Jesus’ calling his disciples to his encounter with the woman at the well. Following the video we will have a time of discussion. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921.
Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
The Fellowship is now open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning services. Masks are required inside the building for everyone older than age 4, regardless of vaccination status. We continue to provide on-line Zoom services, as well.
You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, we welcome Rabbi Moti Rieber who shares Zman Simchateinu — Season of our Happiness. Services begin at 10:45 a.m., at the Fellowship building and on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “God Lifts Us” based on Psalm 40:1-3. Adult fellowship and class at 10:00. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.