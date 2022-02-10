AGAPE FAMILY
Join us, Sundays, 11 a.m. online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
LCMS Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. The church is at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227, or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Feb. 13 Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m.
We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor he will preaching from Exodus Chpt.18. The title of the sermon is Why Did God Save You? Any questions call 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, February 6, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver a message “The Upward Call” from Philippians 3:12-4:1. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship is “God Gives Us Time” based on Luke 13:1-9. We are collecting soup and any other food items on this Breadbasket Food Pantry Souper Bowl Sunday. Feel free to bring anything you want to share for hunger needs in our community to the church during the week as well, and we will make sure it gets to Breadbasket.
Monday Book Study on Zoom is at 10:30 a.m.; Larson Women’s Fellowship meets Wednesday at 2:00 in Fellowship Hall. Cub Scouts meet Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall and Discipleship Ministry Team meets at the same time, on Zoom. Youth Group is Friday, 6 p.m. on the Lower Level. Full information on our congregation is at <http://fccmanhattan.org>fccmanhattan.org. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship in-person and online Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom.
Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 p.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Laborers In The Vineyard” Matthew 20:1-16. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Be Filled With The Spiritual” from Acts 6:5-15. A missions report will be presented. The service will be broadcast on Facebook.
The administrative board will meet after the service. Wednesday Bible study “The Armor of God” at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. E-mail Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for the meeting codes, and study book. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran Church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion, the 10am service is live streamed. Sunday School is at 9am.
Confirmation resumes in February. Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.firstlutheranmanhattan.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 a.m.
You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week Pastor Barry Dundas will continue the sermon series “Messy Spirituality” in his sermon called “Unspiritual Growth.”
HOPE LUTHERAN
Youth Sunday School and Adult Group meet at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Go to Hope Lutheran Church and Early Learning Center on Facebook to connect with our service. Children’s Chapel begins at 10 and 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Build your faith through our “Hope in Christ” Classes by calling Pastor Matt Scharf at 785-587-9400.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Everyone is welcome to Manhattan Mennonite Church for Faith formation for all ages at 9:30 am and Worship at 10:45 am Sunday. We meet at 1000 Fremont in Manhattan. Pastor Melissa Atchison continues her message series based on the book of Ephesians.
Please contact office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org for information on whether we are gathering at our meetinghouse or on Zoom only. A Zoom link is always available for remote participation by contacting the office email.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday Worship 10 am at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Luke 24:49-53 “Ascension Day “Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
The Peace-Full Pantry is open at 2500 Kimball Ave. Sundays 2-4, Tuesdays 2-5, and Thursdays 5-7 p.m. No paperwork is needed. Worship Sunday includes a liturgical Lutheran service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Christian Education classes for all ages are at 10 a.m. Visit www.peacemhk.org for more information.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45;BASIC-Wednesdays @ 6:00 PM; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
This Saturday Fr. Nikolai will serve the Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. commemorating St. Meletius of Antioch. Our services for the Sunday of the Pharisee and the Publican will be Saturday 5 p.m. Readers’ Great Vespers and Sunday 10 a.m. Typica. We do not fast during the week following this Sunday as a reminder to imitate the humility of the Publican, rather than the pride of the Pharisee. Fr. Nikolai will serve Daily Vespers at 6 p.m. Thursday February 17, a potluck supper will follow. Confessions may be made before or after the service.
TRINITY BAPTIST WAMEGO
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship with us at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W. Hwy. 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. This Sunday, Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “The Word From the Plain” taken from the scripture Luke 6:17-26. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Following worship we have a time of fellowship with coffee and conversation. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
Next Sunday’s service, on February 13, will be on Zoom only. Visit uufm.net to learn if future services will meet both on Zoom and in-person. You can watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links to join us for virtual services at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, February 13, Dr Don Saucier, distinguished teaching scholar in the Psychology Dept at KSU, explores the Psychology of Racism. Services begin at 10:45 am, on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Finding God” based on I Kings 19:11-12. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.