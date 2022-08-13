On Jan. 27, 1838, Abraham Lincoln gave an address before the Young Men’s Lyceum of Springfield, Illinois. His subject was “the perpetuation of our political institutions.”

His most prescient words were these: “Shall we expect some transatlantic military giant, to step the Ocean, and crush us at a blow? Never! All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined could not by force, take a drink from the Ohio, or make a track on the Blue Ridge, in a trial of a thousand years. At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”

