On Jan. 27, 1838, Abraham Lincoln gave an address before the Young Men’s Lyceum of Springfield, Illinois. His subject was “the perpetuation of our political institutions.”
His most prescient words were these: “Shall we expect some transatlantic military giant, to step the Ocean, and crush us at a blow? Never! All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined could not by force, take a drink from the Ohio, or make a track on the Blue Ridge, in a trial of a thousand years. At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”
Peter Schweizer, in “Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win,” reinforces Lincoln’s warning. He reports on China’s infiltration of American institutions, aided and abetted by America’s governing class, eager all for the sake of money, to help China in its quest for global hegemony. In essence, he argues that our governing class has been willing to sacrifice American economic, financial and military strength and security in exchange for lucrative deals and financial payments.
Some may dismiss this book as just another right-wing smear by an author linked to Breitbart News and the Hoover Institution. However, an honest assessment of the cast of characters he exposes will reveal that he spares no one, regardless of political affiliations. He has been investigating and reporting on government corruption for many years, and he documents his allegations in this book with 80 pages of legal filings, corporate records, and public statements.
Red Handed begins with a chapter titled “The Rope,” which is an overview of how the Chinese have managed to obtain technology, capital, intelligence, and political support from individuals and institutions in America that enhance Chinese economic, military and strategic capabilities. Lucrative commercial deals, market access, and accolades from Chinese officials entice Americans to expand ties favorable to China and limit criticism of China’s geopolitical goals and abysmal human rights record. The Chinese Communist Party refers to these arrangements as “elite capture,” and as Schweizer shows, these elites have been captured hook, line, and sinker.
Schweizer begins with President Joe Biden and his family, documenting the millions of dollars paid to the Bidens by Chinese businesses linked to the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army. He then moves on to Capitol Hill, Silicon Valley, Wall Street, diplomats, the Bush family, and higher education. He names names, among them: Diane Feinstein, Mitch McConnell, John Boehner, Nancy Pelosi, former diplomats such as Henry Kissinger, Madeleine Albright, William Cohen, and Max Baucus, and Silicon Valley and Wall Street giants such as Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, Eric Schmidt, Ray Dalio, Stephen Schwarzman, John Thornton, Larry Fink, Tim Cook, and Mark Zuckerberg.
Schweizer documents the ties that Yale University has with Joe Tsai, Chinese tech giant Alibaba’s first Chief Financial Officer and later Executive Vice Chairman. Through donations to the university, he wields enormous influence on the rights of free speech on campus when it comes to criticizing the Chinese Communist Party. This is but one of many examples of the growing problem of Chinese government money and influence at many of America’s universities.
In all fairness, Schweizer writes that some of these individuals believed that engagement with China would create a more prosperous country, and it did. They also believed that it would create a less repressive and militaristic regime, but it has not. China has not liberalized or democratized; instead it has become more repressive and aggressive, and Schweizer argues that many in America have been complicit in China’s rise and seduced into accepting the deals, inducements, access, and praise to enrich themselves and serve China’s interests.
While early engagement with China was positive, Schweizer argues that the engagement is now one-sided and strictly on China’s terms. During the past few decades, the governing class has been getting richer and richer as a result of their lucrative dealings with China, and Schweizer believes that enormous sums of money colored their policy views and still do. Our country’s leadership has been bought off by the Chinese with the purpose of making them less critical of their government and in some cases actually turning them into advocates for their governing structures and policies. Schweizer offers the observation that far too many of America’s political, tech, finance, and corporate class share an infatuation with authoritarianism, believing that the Chinese dictatorship is more efficient and a better system than Western liberal democracy with its freedoms and pesky constitutional rights.
The author devotes the last chapter to some practical measures that can fight off the “elite capture.” But that is wishful thinking as long as the Swamp remains the Swamp. And he does credit some in the governing class who have not succumbed to China’s “elite capture” strategy. These include Democrats Chuck Schumer, Mark Warner, Chris Coons and Joe Manchin and Republicans Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and Marco Rubio. He also credits tech executives Keith Krach and Peter Thiel.
He does not include any examples from Wall Street, where the corruption is too pervasive. Nor does he include any from higher education, which is probably beyond the point of self-repair and perhaps the bigger threat to America than even China since the classic liberal principles on which America was founded have been replaced by an intellectually and morally bankrupt post-modern ideology.
I was also disappointed that Schweizer did not detail much of the National Basketball League’s dealings with China. Lebron James is criticized in the book, but the league’s sordid record in kowtowing to China is shameful and Schweizer ignores it.
Red Handed persuasively argues that the greed and shortsightedness of far too many Americans with power and influence have irrevocably harmed the United States. The reader might question why Schweizer refers to them as elites — I certainly do. I believe they fit a better description — plutocrats. Pluto was the Roman deity of the underworld, and the plutocrats of today are the wealthy and the surrogates that govern in their behalf. They are selling out to China to enrich themselves and taking America straight to that underworld. Read this book and one will understand why Lincoln’s warning of national suicide is more relevant than ever.
Bob Funk is a retired U.S. Marine and a retired high school principal.