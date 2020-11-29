Two weeks ago I wrote a letter to my siblings. I’d gone over my journal entries for that week in the previous year. I had attended a football game, three McCain events, one K-State play production, and a couple of first-run movies. In my letter, I compared that list to what I was seeing on the same week this fall — a football game.
I noticed that the events I attended last year were occasions when I would have been in the company of crowds. The crowds in the movie theaters might have not been all that big, but there would have been dozens of ticket holders at the K-State play and hundreds at the McCain performances.
The members of the crowds would not have assembled because they were forced to. Rather, these were crowds of people who volunteered to attend.
Such crowds are probably a little smaller than they would have been in Manhattan, Kansas, in the 1990s. It may be that people born after 1984 feel uncomfortable in crowds, or if they have failed to develop appetites for plays and concerts and other live shows.
But under ordinary circumstances, there still would have been crowds of willing people at the events, people there to have fun. One almost hesitates to speculate on how they are spending their time this vexed year.
In my experience, Manhattan crowds have always been a lot of fun, whether they gathered to stand yelling in the 1200 block of Moro all evening after a football victory or they suddenly descended on City Park to hear Chubby Checker urge them to do the Twist. At least over the last fifty years, local crowds have rarely seemed threatening.
Their high spirits and energy have helped me to enjoy all sorts of occasions. The crowds at noisy Ahearn for basketball games, for example, were wonderful. Unless you were Billy Tubbs.
Ahearn, of course, also hosted a number of musical performances, from the Earl Scruggs Family and Friends show with the Byrds, an occasion that was made into a film called “Banjoman,” to performances by Huey Lewis and the News, the Association, and one by a young Jimmy Webb that I remember very clearly.
Bramlage has hosted its fair share of notable basketball games (Tony Massop’s tip in against Missouri lives in my imagination, as do the WNIT games in which Brittany Chambers played).
But heck, I’ve been in fair to large crowds in that building to hear Bob Dylan (the best of his shows I’ve ever seen), B.B. King, and others. I believe the first time AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” was performed in North America, it was played to a Bramlage crowd.
Remember how much the crowds influenced the performances at the annual “Welcome Back” concerts that helped solidify The Rainmakers’ position as local popular music favorites? Some of the crowds that turned up to see Ultimate Fakebook at the MAC, for example, or in an AV dance hall managed to make the events seem special. I’ve seen Kansas (and, later, Canned Heat) in Peace Auditorium.
Not that all the performances I’ve enjoyed with large crowds have been pop music ones. I’ve seen Lionel Hampton, Stivick’s St. Louis Symphony, and Bill Monroe’s band in McCain. And Johnny Cash at MHS.
I can still watch all those acts on my computer. But without those local crowds the experience of seeing the performances wouldn’t be the same.
Probably I’ve depended too much in my life on live performances, events, and games. But now I’m getting old. I only have a limited number of years of anything left. And because of our reaction to the coronavirus, I’ve just lost one year of evenings of enjoyment in packed public venues.