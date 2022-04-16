Bridget Everett’s semi-autobioraphical TV show, “Somebody, Somewhere,” has earned her widespread critical praise, a new level of fame, and notoriety in her hometown. The show, released on HBO this winter, has been renewed for a second season.
It’s set in Manhattan, and although it wasn’t filmed here, features imagery from scenes around town. Everett is a Manhattan native, a graduate of Manhattan High in 1991, the sister of a former mayor, and the daughter of a former state senator and a longtime music teacher here.
The show, as she puts it in this interview, is sort of “the ultimate love letter” to Manhattan, a town she once wanted to get away from.
She joined me on a video call earlier this month to talk about all this. We go back many years, with a whole lot of interconnections. So we speak, at times, in a shorthand common to people from the same time and place.
For the sake of context, I should note that Bridget was back in town recently for the funeral of her brother Brad’s wife, Amy Everett. Brad is a former mayor who operates the Hilton Garden Inn downtown. Brock Everett, one of Brad and Bridget’s brothers, is a high school classmate of mine, a friend back to preschool.
When she was here she saw her best friend growing up, Stephanie (Weis) Grynkiewicz, whom she mentions several times, and Stephanie’s husband, Ross. She also mentions her brothers, and Steve “Wizard” Hughes, a Manhattan High class of 1984 guy who is a good friend of Brock’s.
Seaton: So, with the success of the show, how are things changing for you?
Everett: Well, my siblings still give me s***. And it’s pretty, pretty normal. But you know, I’ve been doing these live shows here (in New York), and you can definitely feel people get really excited if I bring up the show.
NS: This is your cabaret show?
BE: Yeah, we’re at Joe’s Pub. So last night I was, you know, I like to get involved with the people in the audience. And I was messing with this guy. And then he whispered in my ear, “We’re going to Kansas tomorrow to pay homage to ‘Somebody, Somewhere.’” And it just like, stopped me in my tracks. I was like, “Oh, my God, this is totally wild.”
NS: That is some sort of meta thing. Life imitating art. So I wanted to ask you, you were back in town a little while ago. I think I saw somewhere, or maybe I heard from Stephanie and Ross about walking along through Aggieville and a couple people stopping you to take a selfie with you or something along those lines.
BE: Yeah, I would get that a little bit before, you know, but it’s definitely more noticeable. And it was really cool…that several people I happened to run into that day when I was just out with Stephanie and Ross were members of the LGBTQ community. And that was really nice, because that is a part of our show that I’m really proud of. But I was also nervous that we weren’t doing it right. And they reassured me they thought, you know, they were being seen. So it was really, it was really special.
NS: That’s pretty cool.
BE: I haven’t lived in Kansas for how many years? Like 30 years? So I don’t know what the experience is there outside of, you know, talking to people.
NS: Well, it’s probably baked into you. You know, you take the girl out of Kansas, but you can’t take Kansas out of the girl.
So is there something different about having people in your hometown stop you to take a picture with you, compared to wherever else in the world you might be?
BE: It’s very different. In a way, when I’ve gone home, you know, these last several years, it’s kind of to just have quiet time with my family. And I don’t really think of myself as notable or, or famous or whatever. But when you put the focus on Manhattan, you know, like the lens of the show is like, on Manhattan. So I think it’s made people more aware. But it is a different feeling. Because you know, like, I want to pop into like, Rock-A-Belly and have a beer or something. You know, it’s just a different experience now.
NS: I don’t want to try to sound small here. But I wonder, like, I would think if I had moved away and stayed away, and I did big things, and then I came back to Manhattan, and was recognized in Manhattan… there’s something different about that. Like, that’s the place and those are the people and that’s the environment….you wanted to prove yourself to those people. You know what I mean?
BE: Yeah, I hear what you’re saying. I have felt like since we started doing this, and we because originally we were going to do it based in Emporia, and then I brought the three producers to Manhattan, and we all agreed that that was the place to do it. I was really nervous because, you know, Brad still lives there. My mom still lives there. So my larger concern was that I would do something that wouldn’t embarrass my family. And that wouldn’t embarrass people from Manhattan. You know, I wanted people from Manhattan to embrace the show and to be proud of it and to be proud of me. It wasn’t like I was seeking acceptance. It was more that I wanted to do something that everybody could feel good about.
Because, you know, Honestly, I was a waitress for so long, I’ve been kind of proving myself for decades now. And I kind of let go of the thing of like, I have to show everybody or prove to everybody because I’ve been having to prove that to myself for so long.
NS: Yeah, that’s true. I guess we are past our 10-year high school reunion, aren’t we?
BE: But I mean, you still think about it, and it still matters. You know? I want to walk into, I don’t know, Dillons, and see somebody and not have them turn the other way. Because before the stuff I was doing – the stuff I was doing last night – was pretty wild and racy. I know that that’s not for everybody. And I know that Manhattan, you know, leans conservative. At least compared to me.
NS: Compared to New York City, I suppose.
BE: There’s a reason I’ve never done my show there. You know, it’s wild.
NS: I assume that was a deliberate choice.
BE: I would like to go back. But then I think of like, certain faces that I’ve known since I was, you know, 3 years old, walking into the audience and being like, ‘Oh, my God, what just happened? What’s happened to BE? The TV show’s a much more palatable way for them to see it.
NS: I’m no critic, but I will say you managed to pull off sort of a poking fun…you show some foibles of the place, but with this kind of overlay of love. And that’s pretty hard to do. Some of the critical stuff I’ve seen written, which has universally been positive, is that it shows a certain nuance about a place like Manhattan, Kansas, that you can’t find anywhere. I assume you’re trying to do that. That’s really something.
BE: Some of the HBO executives and people on the show are all Midwesterners, right, and we don’t want to make fun of it. But you know…no place is perfect, right? It is still a TV show. You have to show the various, you know, idiosyncrasies. But we wanted to do it with love. Because I love Manhattan, and I didn’t always love Manhattan. I mean, I was popular, you know, I hate to say this, it’s kind of gross but you know, I had a lot of friends. I enjoyed it. But I never felt like I belonged there. But after some time, I really gained such an appreciation of what kind of place it is. A lot of that has to do with my brother Brad, and his coNSitment to his family and wife. And, you know, that’s a very different experience than I had growing up, a mom and a dad and how involved he is and like, how he’s always showing up for people. And Stephanie, you know, she does so much for her coNSunity. Going back with Brock, we always drive around town and just look at…what’s changed on what street? We always take the slow sort of Grandma/Grandpa drives we used to do with our mom, but we cannot because she’s in Stonybrook, but, you know, it just sometimes it takes you awhile to reengage with the place. That’s kind of what’s happened. And this is like, I guess this is kind of the ultimate love letter to coming back home again.
NS: I think I’ve maybe told you, my son, Jake, who’s 26, is in Miami. He now will tell people, they’ll ask him where he’s from. And he’ll say, Manhattan, Kansas, and it used to always be, ‘Haha, Big Apple/Little Apple, whatever. And now it’s, ‘Oh, that’s the town where BE Everett is from!’
BE: Oh, that’s incredible. That makes me feel really good.
NS: So you got renewed for another season. When are you going to shoot??
BE: We’re writing that right now. And we are going to start shooting in six weeks.
NS: So are you going to shoot any of it in Manhattan?
BE: Yeah, we want to, we want to, you know, we’ve been writing some stuff in. It kind of just depends on schedule, budget, all that business. And, you know, we’ll see. But our plan is to hopefully come back. And I think like season one, you know, we definitely were so lucky to get to use a lot of Manhattan landmarks. And a lot of them have this, like, Brad going around asking people to sign a waiver and whatever, Stephanie calling Andy up at Vista or whatever. But like, you know, I know that we want to showcase more if Manhattan’s open to it, or K-State. We really wanted to have Johnny Kaw, so maybe that can happen this year. There’s a lot of like, you gotta have waivers and all that business, but certainly, we’d love to come back and do more.
NS: Well, having been a journalist here now for 25 years, there are plenty more foibles to explore, you know. Let me know if you need some material, I have several file boxes full of it.
BE: I don’t want them to drag Brad out of town.
NS: I’ve got a couple good stories on him, but nothing that would be in the show. So all right, can you give me any hints? Since you’re writing it now? What’s going to happen?
BE: (Shaking head)
NS: You know, I had to try.
BE: There’ll be more and more explorations of, you know, family love and loss and things like that.
NS: More singing?
BE: More singing, you know, exploring different ways of what music means.
NS: So you told me about the Emporia angle. I don’t think I knew that. That was the original plan was to have the character be based in Emporia?
BE: Paul and Hannah, who created the show, they originally called it Emporia. And we were going to do it in Emporia. We got there, and Emporia is great. But there was something about Manhattan, there’s just so many more layers to texture, you’ve got like, you know, Fort Riley and K-State and and I’m just closer, closer connected to it, so it just made more sense. If we were doing Emporia, I wouldn’t really know what the f— I was talking about. (In Manhattan) I can pick up the phone and call Stephanie or call Brad and ask some questions. And I’m always trying to make sure we’re getting it right or close to right.
NS: Do those other people you mentioned have some connection particularly to Emporia?
BE: No, they just looked at the size of the town. And that’s how they pitched the show to me. I was really just excited to go back to Kansas. But yeah, when we drove to Manhattan…and there’s something about Manhattan that feels kind of like a mini-metropolis. I mean, maybe not. But it has enough going on that you can see like how somebody like Joel and Fred Rococco could exist there and feel a part of the coNSunity.
NS: It is a fascinating mixture of all that. I mean, the soil extension agent who goes to the secret cabaret karaoke thing at the church. I’m not sure that would work in another town.
BE: I mean, I could picture it. We talked to this guy Tyler who runs the theater in Wamego. He was telling me about some drag shows and you know, and sort of like, what life is like for him. And I was so fascinated by it. And you know, because when I grew up being queer in Kansas was not coNSon are not something that was really talked about much. So seeing that there’s a active, vital queer coNSunity in Manhattan is really cool to see.
NS: Do you think that’s changed? Even just within the last, say, 10 years?
BE: I’ve brought home a number of friends from New York over the years that happened to be gay. And it was a different experience. So things I think are changing and, you know,
for the better. I agree.
NS: So, the layers of Manhattan, I get it.
I’ve heard and seen discussions on Facebook about the characters in the show, and whether they were supposed to represent so-and-so.
BE: There’s nobody based on anyone, if that’s what you’re asking.
There was, for instance, a scene at the Chef, you know…where my character walks in and this guy’s like, “Hey Sam,” and I say, “Hey, Wiz.” So yeah, there was a Wizard, and he ended up getting cut, because it just didn’t work. What I’d love to do is if we came back and actually have Wiz in it. I think it would be incredible. Because, you know, Wiz and Brock are really good friends. And I love Wiz. Then, you know, my other brother Brian has a friend named Coop. So we have a character named Coop. But they’re not really based on them.
There are parts of like, say, Joel, the character, who’s my best friend? He’s kind of based on a couple of people. Parts that, you know, I take from Stephanie, like, that kind of coNSunity outreach. And, you know, she was doing this thing down in her church, this blessing of the animals. So we put that in the show. And, you know, so there are parts of Stephanie in Joel and there are parts of my other my friends but, we don’t try to plagiarize somebody’s life or whatever. Just that things that have resonated with me. There are parts of Stephanie that ..I’ve known her my entire life, and she’s a big part of home for me, so it’s nice to have just, like, even small parts of her in there, and she probably didn’t know that.
NS: Well, I guess she’s about to.
BE: As there are parts of Brad in Ed, the father. Like a Midwestern man, that kind of coNSunication style. So, while the character It’s very specifically Ed, there’s definitely a lot of Brad.
NS: That’s funny, because I didn’t think of that. I was thinking about your parents, you know?
BE: And there’s a lot of the music in the show that comes from my family. Like, there’s needle drops at the end – that’s when you put the song over the credits at the end. And there’s “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometimes.” My dad used to sing to us when we were little, and “Shboom Shboom” was my parents’ song. And I sing that to the mother in episode six, and then it plays over the credits. So we tried to make all the music very meaningful. And obviously, the last the needle drop on the final episode is “Dust In The Wind.” Yeah. And at first, I was like, Is this cheesy? I don’t know, is this cheesy? And I was like, it feels so good. It feels so right. And then, you know, because we’re low budget shows, like, there’s no f—-ing way we’re gonna have the money to pay for it. And then HBO just cut the check. And we got the song. So I think it’s a perfect end of the series.
NS: It was fantastic. I kind of got up out of my chair, you know, sort of tearing up a little bit. And Angie looks at me: “Are you about to cry?” But part of it was that song! I mean, every one of us, or at least our generation, has a connection to that song.
BE: Oh, there you go. That’s what it’s about.
NS: I’m not sure how quite to ask this question. But it seems like there’s basically been an explosion of really good content on television, because of the streaming services. You know, all of a sudden, people are paying for the content, which makes a difference. I guess that was always true of HBO in a way. But I wonder if that whole environment has created a situation where this show could get made.
BE: Yeah, I would agree with that. I think that there’s such a thirst. There’s so many different opportunities, different platforms, HBO, Netflix, Apple TV, just on and on and on. And it’s competitive. So there are a lot of opportunities. For places like HBO, they want to have content that they’re proud of, right? So they’re very involved. And they have been supportive of me for a while, like they, years ago, they gave me a holding deal, which is when they give you money and try to develop a show for you. And then the first one didn’t work out. So we did one on Amazon, and then that pilot didn’t get picked up and, and then they’re just, I don’t know, they just, I have other friends that are doing shows for other networks. And I feel like I’m in the absolute best place to be there. So we’re just so supportive, and they really help to make the show better.
NS: So what’s next for you? Are there other projects you’re doing as well?
BE: A lot of shows, and then filming season Ttwo. And it really becomes like a full time job. Because, this year, we did the writers’ room, and then we went into pre-production, and then we filmed the show. And then right after we filmed it, we start editing the show. And that takes a long time. And then as soon as you start doing that, then like, well, we’re gonna put you in a writers room to start talking about potential season two, even though we hadn’t didn’t have a green light yet. So… it’s not just, go and shoot a show for two months. It ends up taking up most of your year. So I’ve definitely had more things come across the desk, like opportunities. But I’m not driven by money or fame or anything. I just want to do things that I feel good about. Also, because my, my confidence level is directly related to…I can’t shake something off if I do a bad job. I sit with it. So I know that I can do the live shows. Now, I know, I can do this TV show. Even though I didn’t know what the f— I was doing season one.
NS: Where do you see the show going? Beyond Season 2?
BE: I love doing it. It’s a dream job. I get to work with the best people. I love the cast. Who doesn’t want to make a TV show with all your buddies, you know? And then Carolyn Strauss, who’s one of the producers has become my mentor, my big-sister lifeline. You know, I love getting to work with her every day. And if you’re not familiar with her, like she used to run HBO. She did Game of Thrones. I mean, she’s the real deal and she loves the show and believes in it so much and you know, she is working on a ton of other high profile big projects, but she gives so much time to the show because she believes in it. So I just I feel like I’m working with the best people. I’m right at the top of the mountain. What else could be better than this?
I’ve done plenty of TV shows. Not plenty, but I’ve done enough to know that I’m lucky to be in the situation I’m in.
NS: OK, so about the live show. When are you coming to Manhattan to do the live show?
BE: Sometime between now and never. We’ll see.
NS: Anywhere nearby?
BE: I’m only performing in New York right now. I just kind of feel like yes, this feels like the right place for me right now.