Editor’s note: Former K-State basketball player and assistant coach Larry Weigel originally wrote this story in 2013.
The Kansas State athletic department faced many obstacles in preparing for the USSR National Basketball team’s visit to Ahearn Field-house during January of 1978.
Band director Phil Hewett did not have the music to the Soviet National anthem and learned it was out of print. (UCLA sent Hewett the music, and it arrived in time to prevent the shattering of protocol if the anthems of both countries were not played prior to an international game.)
Dev Nelson, the radio voice of the Wildcats, was trying to decide whether he’d learn how to pronounce the Russian names like Alexandr Belostennyi, Algirdas Linkevich or just refer to them as No. 14 and No. 10 during his broadcast of the game.
Ticket sales were down for the game with an expected crowd of 7,000 when Ahearn Field House was usually sold out with a seating capacity of 11,000. The game was not being televised and fans could get a reserved seat for $5.50 and general admission for $2.50. It was not part of the ticket package.
Coach Jack Hartman was wondering what he’d do to handle the Russian’s front line, which included 7-foot-4 center Vladimir Tkachenko, 6-foot-8 Sergei Tarakanov, 6-foot-11 Anatoliy Mishkin and backup center 7-foot-1 Alexandr Belostennyi. Kansas State’s tallest starter was 6-foot-7.
Russia had beaten No.-3-ranked UCLA 80-79 during a nationally televised game in Los Angeles four days prior to its date with Kansas State, followed by a win a few days later over Brigham Young in Provo Utah.
And to make matters worse, K-State played poorly in its 62-59 win over Oklahoma State the night before its big game with Russia while the Russians watched the game in Ahearn eating popcorn and licking their chops.
If you were betting on the outcome, Russia was the heavy favorite.
Kansas State was ready for the Big Red giants. Hartman used several zone defenses throughout most of the David-and-Goliath matchup, then placed a big rock in his sling shot called a “Hartman high ball” and brought down the Russians with an aggressive, in-your-face man-to-man defense during the last three minutes, which caught them totally off guard.
Russia went into a delay game trying to hold the ball leading 54-51 with 3:13 to play, but their strategy backfired during the Wildcat attack. The change in defense allowed 6-foot-5 Brooklyn native Curtis Redding the chance to make critical steals near the end of the game to seal the win. Kansas State upset Russia 57-54 in one of the greatest games ever played in Ahearn.
Kansas City Star sports writer Mike DeArmond described the final 79 seconds this way: “With 1:19 to play and K-State down, 54-53, Redding knifed in front of a Russian pass, dribbled the length of the court and slam dunked the ball through the hoop. Seconds later, he leaped high into the tension-charged air of Ahearn Field House to snare another Russian pass, although this time K-State came up empty on the scoreboard as a return feed on the fast break skipped off Redding’s fingertips.”
DeArmond continued, “King Curtis’ next theft stood the 7,110 fans in attendance on their collective ear. Leaving his feet in a headlong dive, Redding tipped the ball away from Russia’s Stanislav Eremin. Teammate Mike Evans raced in to pluck the ball up at the free throw line and softly laid it in for the clinching bucket...a move that kicked off a roar that could be heard all the way back in Moscow — well, almost. Amid the explosion of the sound, Redding jumped up and down at midcourt, his arms waving into the air in frenzy while the crowd poured down out of the stands.”
Ahearn erupted like a volcano after the buzzer sounded. The noise was deafening.
The morning sports page headlines read, “Redding steals victory from Russians.” But he had good help from his teammates. Kansas State’s other starters in the lineup besides Redding, who had four of KSU’s 11 steals and a game high 16 points, included Steve Soldner, a 6-foot-7 junior; Brent Murphy, a 6-foot-7 freshman; Scott Langton, a 5-foot-11 senior; and 6-foot-1 senior Mike Evans.
“Coach Hartman outfoxed the Russian coach because coach was the master of adapting and using different defenses on the fly,” Soldner said. “We tried man-to-man defense at first but just couldn’t keep up with their size, and switched to a zone.”
“The Russian point guard was not a good shooter and kept trying to get the ball to their good shooters at the wing, but we denied the wing pass and kept sagging in the middle while I fronted their (center) down low,” Soldner said. “The point guard became so frustrated because he couldn’t get the offense started, and then hollered something at his teammates in Russian.”
Video shows that Coach Hartman left the point guard wide open just beyond the free throw line, which was the major weakness in Kansas State’s zone. All Russia had to do was put its best shooter at the point, but it never happened.
Soldner scored 13 points as he battled Russia’s 7-foot-4, 297-pound center Tkachenko. It’s a wonder Soldner didn’t trip over Tkachenko’s size 18 ½ shoes, when Kansas State’s collapsing zone held the big guy scoreless in the second half after he’d scored 10 points in the first half.
“The first time I boxed out (Tkachenko), he looked at me like I was crazy,” Soldner said. “He was so big, he could stand on his tip toes and dunk the ball.
“The noise in Ahearn was so loud after we took the lead, that a Kansas State campus policeman friend of mine said he could hear the crowd noise from inside his patrol car at the northeast end of campus.”
Rolando Blackman, a 6-foot-6 forward freshman did not start. Who would believe Kansas State would win with Blackman scoring only two points? But he played a critical role in the win with his nine rebounds, which tied the game high total of Russia’s 6-foot-10 Antoliy Mishkin.
Dean Danner, a 6-foot-6 forward, came off the bench and scored six big points to help his team edge the Russians in field goal shooting percentages 48% to 43%.
“When the students picked up their books for the spring semester earlier in the week, each was given a red T-shirt with “Kansas State” emblazoned on the front and the player’s Russian-ized name on the back,” Danner said. “Mine was Dannerski.”
He said everyone remembered the 1972 Olympics, when Russia beat the U.S. team.
“We felt in a small way it was a little payback for them stealing the gold medal from the U.S. team,” he said. “We all were proud of the team representing our school and country that night. It was bigger than just a game.”
Scott Langton played like a mad dog on defense harassing the Russians on every possession. “The Ahearn crowd went wild when we took the lead,” said Langton.
“I was told later that the ensuing uproar was the loudest recorded sound in Ahearn Field house.” “I seem to recall a steal and a behind the back pass from Mike Evans and a dunk by Redding (both of which was typically taboo with Hartman),” said Langton. “I didn’t shoot well that game, but was happy I was able to contribute with defense and a shot that tied the score at 42 coming down the stretch.”
Curtis Redding said to win the game he knew he had to act when Russia decided to hold the ball with the lead during the last three minutes. There was no shot clock then.
“Mike Evans forced the Russian point guard to pick up his dribble,” Redding said. “ I hid behind the 6-foot-11 guy I was guarding and waited for the Russian guard to throw the ball, and while anticipating the pass, I stepped in the passing lane and stole the first one and went the length of the court for a dunk.”
“Then I waited again for another pass, and this time I dove for the ball and tapped it over to Mike (Evans), and he made the layup,” said Redding. “I’ll never forget that game as long as I live.”
Bones Nay, assistant athletic director, was Kansas State’s official host for the Russians and invited them to his home following the game. The Kansas State delegation included athletic director Jersey Jerimier, assistant AD Con Colbert, sports information director Glenn Stone and his wife Bethan, Nay’s wife Norene, and a Kansas State language department faculty member.
Bones was ready and waiting as the Russians pulled up in their bus. The Soviet interpreter arrived first, and Nay said in a very loud voice, “Tell them we welcome them to our house.” At that moment the Soviet interpreter said to Bones quietly, “‘I can hear you and understand everything you say, I’ll share with them your welcome.’”
Nay said the Russians were very polite but curious as they checked out all of the appliances in his home by first opening the refrigerator, then the dish washer, microwave, and then moved to the laundry room to see the washer and dryer. They even left a few Russian coins in Nay’s empty gum machine after he showed them that a coin could reward you with a piece of gum.
The post-game meal consisted of 50 Big Macs from McDonald’s, fries and Cokes.
“They drank the Cokes with no ice,” Nay said.
The Russian roster listed a coach, assistant coach, manager, scientist, doctor and masseur.
“One Russian gentleman who was really good, played some beautiful songs on the piano,” Nay said. “We learned later that he was a KGB agent assigned to the team. A member of the coaching staff saw two bottles of vodka in my liquor cabinet. The entire coaching staff then pointed to the liquor and said, ‘voosha, voosha’ (meaning vodka) and asked if they could drink it. Of course we got it down and poured it in their glasses and they would say, ‘no ice.’ We thought we had seen it all.”
The Russians told us we were the first college that invited them into a home since being in America, and in addition to the great win, having them in our home afterward was truly a night we will never forget,” Nay said.
Russia had wins over UCLA, Brigham Young, Providence College and Connecticut. Kansas State was the only college team it could not beat.
Although both teams exchanged friendly handshakes and gifts of value less than the price of admission prior to the start of the game, there was tension between the two countries. Russia — under the leadership of Leonid Brezhnev — was still harboring a Cold War mentality toward the United States during 1978, while Jimmy Carter challenged the Soviets on human rights issues and their treatment of dissidents.
There would be a complete breakdown in Soviet and American relations over Russia’s invasion of Afghanistan 11 months after Kansas State’s upset win in Ahearn.
This warring action by the Soviets prevented Kansas States’s All American Rolando Blackman from playing in the 1980 Olympics when President Carter boycotted the event scheduled to be held in Moscow. But those who witnessed the upset over Russia in Ahearn believe Kansas State was a gold medalist team that night.
Four of Russia’s players who lost in Ahearn were members of the 1976 Olympic team that finished third in Montreal behind the United States and Yugoslavia. And, in 1980, with the US team boycotting the games, nine Russian players who lost in Ahearn in 1978 against Kansas State, including their coach Alexandr Gomelsky, were members of Russia’s heavily favored 1980 Olympic team that finished with the bronze medal after losing to eventual gold medal winner Italy 87-85 and Silver medal winner Yugoslavia in overtime 109-91.
One could even say, although the United States missed the 1980 Olympic games in Moscow, a group of courageous underdog Kansas State college basketball players stood up to the mighty giants from Russia on January 19, 1978, and taught them a lesson that quickness, determination, coaching and a will to win could be just enough to earn them an Olympic medal as well and compete with the rest of the world in basketball.
Redding said it was a game he’ll never forget.
“I was talking to my son last week about the Russian game and told him that was by far the best game I ever played in my life,” he said. “I’ve had many great games in my career, including a game where I scored 67 points, but I told my son, points don’t mean a thing because I had my greatest game of all time and only scored 16 points.”