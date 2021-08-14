The Victorian Age was a time of great change and import. Our imaginations, long removed from the events themselves, imagine Victorian England as stodgy and prudish but stable. This is partly true but overlooks the fact that Victorian England was a place of great change. Industrialization was ramping up. The politics that long favored the landed aristocracy were having their support crumble more every year.
The fact that England wasn’t undergoing overt revolution set them apart from much of the Western world. France already had killed its monarch (along with many others), Italy was getting ready to revolt for its own state, Germany would soon be united under Otto “Blood and Iron” von Bismarck, and the United States was getting ready to have a full on Civil War with over 1 million casualties.
This comparative stability was not guaranteed, though. A.N. Wilson in his book, “Prince Albert: The Man Who Saved the Monarchy,” argues that Prince Albert was a man to whom England owes much for his role in facilitating the transition to a more liberal constitutional monarchy.
“Prince Albert,” despite the title, is not primarily a persuasive piece that is dedicated mostly toward showing Albert’s role in preserving the monarchy, though, as previously stated, the aspect is incorporated. It is instead a more traditional biography through most of its pages.
Albert was a German-born prince who was married to Queen Victoria. Within England, he actually had no formal powers. All those were invested in his wife. Many of the duties typically carried out by the Queen, however, were eventually assumed by him due to the fact that Victoria was frequently tired and struggling with postpartum depression from her nine births in 17 years.
Albert, Wilson argues, may be one of if not the only English royal person to whom we can safely ascribe the label of genius. His interests ranged from music, to history, to architecture to art. Experts, while finding him dull and shy in small talk, were constantly amazed by his vivacity and expertise when discussing the details of their fields.
Some accomplishments of his include the exhaustive photographing of every Rafael painting he could get access to in order to make art available to the masses. He was largely responsible for the success of the Great Exhibition, which showcased British power to the world. In his spare time, he even overhauled the antiquated university system to make it more relevant to the changing world.
Perhaps most importantly, Albert steered the monarchy through very turbulent times and linked it with the right liberal causes, such as the repeal of the Corn Laws, which kept the institution from being thrown out in the future as it had been, or would be, in so many other countries.
The man had his faults though. He was inexcusably manipulative of his wife, who passionately adored him. Their letters following arguments always include him excusing his own actions and blame shifting the cause of the fight onto Victoria. Additionally, though more understandably, his reading of political tea leaves was sometimes hilariously off base (he envisioned a peaceful, liberal, united Germany under Austrian rule instead of, you know, the opposite thing that happened.)
Reviewing this book was actually difficult for me. “Prince Albert” is interesting and perfectly readable. After finishing it though, I don’t have particularly strong feelings on it. Perhaps this is in part because I read it right after Wilson’s biography of Queen Victoria, which also was good. It also may be because of the subject matter. I got the feeling sometimes like the royals were the less interesting characters in the story. Many of the most interesting stories actually center around people like Lord Palmerston, who was a hoot.
But as said before, “Prince Albert” is interesting and readable. A.N. Wilson is a very experienced author and has carved out his own unique style. While thinking back on the book doesn’t excite me, it doesn’t mean it isn’t good.
