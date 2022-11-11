An Amazon original starring Harry Styles might sound like a great bet for streaming viewers, but much like the scenery in the British drama, it will leave most viewers feeling cold.

Styles is definitely the reason most viewers will take a look at “My Policeman.” Hot off of this fall’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” which got a lot of attention, both for the film itself and off-screen drama, the former One Direction singer is making a sincere effort at a film career.

