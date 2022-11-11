An Amazon original starring Harry Styles might sound like a great bet for streaming viewers, but much like the scenery in the British drama, it will leave most viewers feeling cold.
Styles is definitely the reason most viewers will take a look at “My Policeman.” Hot off of this fall’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” which got a lot of attention, both for the film itself and off-screen drama, the former One Direction singer is making a sincere effort at a film career.
While lots of viewers will check out “My Policeman” because of Styles, I can’t imagine that most will finish it.
There are lots of complimentary ways to say a film is slow — some reviews will say “deliberate,” “contemplative” or “meditative” — but it’s really just slow. There’s nothing inherently wrong with the film. It features good performances and is technically competent, but an hour in and it’s hard to feel invested in anything. Part of that may be that the trailer reveals most of the narrative, so skipping that might enhance the experience.
The narrative features an older married couple who takes in an ailing man. There is a weighty tension in the relationship between the three that the film reveals through flashbacks. Early in the marriage, the husband (Styles), has an ongoing romantic relationship with the other man, and the wife, played by “The Crown’s” Emma Corrin, experiences jealousy, anger and guilt, causing her to reckon with the path her life has taken. The flashbacks are set in the ‘50s, when homosexual relationships were illegal in England, especially for a police man.
Styles lacks charisma in the role, but that actually seems to be the design in this case, so it’s hard to make that a knock on the performance.
The visual style of the film captures the English climate, and the mood of the film, but it’s an incredibly dour viewing experience. Of course, many people will spend a lot of time watching a new season of “The Crown” on Netflix this weekend, so England itself probably isn’t the problem.
Amazon has released some of its original films to theaters, others straight to streaming. I doubt there would have been a real audience for this film theatrically, so hopefully interested viewers find it in their homes.
Increasingly, serious dramas for adults seem rare. They are basically extinct theatrically, so I applaud Amazon for giving a venue to films like “My Policeman.” Films centered on LGBTQ stories are also becoming more mainstream, and there’s a lot about this type of movie that I applaud.
Unfortunately, the film itself isn’t likely to satisfy most viewers, and will likely end up as a footnote in Style’s filmography.