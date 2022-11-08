ENTER-WEIRD-MOVIE-REVIEW-1-MCT
Daniel Radcliffe, center, stars in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

 Tribune News Service

The latest Oscar-aspiring biopic about a famous musician hit streaming this weekend, and it should both please and confuse fans of the genre.

Much like “Elvis,” “Walk the Line” or “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” chronicles the artist’s trying childhood, meteoric rise to stardom and battles with sex, drugs and violence, all leading to his untimely early death.

