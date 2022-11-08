The latest Oscar-aspiring biopic about a famous musician hit streaming this weekend, and it should both please and confuse fans of the genre.
Much like “Elvis,” “Walk the Line” or “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” chronicles the artist’s trying childhood, meteoric rise to stardom and battles with sex, drugs and violence, all leading to his untimely early death.
Of course, in this case, almost none of it is true.
While “Weird” has more in common with parodies like “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” and “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” the difference is that Weird Al is a real musician with a real life story. Much like Yankovic’s music, the film is a satirical cover of biopics, hitting the genre’s beats perfectly.
There are some unexpected beads of truth in the film. Yankovic did purchase his first accordion from a traveling salesman, “My Bologna” was recorded in a public restroom, and “the Yankovic Bump,” where sales of a song increase after a parody, is a real phenomenon. However, his gunfight with Pablo Escobar is unconfirmed.
The idea for “Weird” stems from a Funny or Die trailer released in 2010, featuring Aaron Paul as Yankovich. The feature film, also helmed by frequent television director Eric Appel (The New Girl, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), fully realizes the promise of the original trailer. While the real Yankovic is a vegan who doesn’t drink or curse, the film’s version, portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe, lets fame turn him into a monster, especially after Madonna begins dating him to boost the sales of her song “Like a Virgin.”
Radcliffe continues his streak of interesting choices after playing Harry Potter for more than a decade. His dramatic commitment to the role enhances the effectiveness of what could have fallen to the level of a forgettable SNL sketch. Although the film is certainly in on the joke, the actors play things straight.
The cast is also stacked with comedic talent, even in minor roles. Rainn Wilson plays Al’s mentor Dr. Demento, Evan Rachel Wood plays Madonna and Yankovic himself plays a cutthroat record executive.
Like most music biopics, part of the fun is the nostalgia of hearing your favorite songs throughout the film. Watching the origins of parodies “Amish Paradise,” and “Another One Rides the Bus,” as well as the original composition “Eat It” — which Michael Jackson actually parodied with “Beat It”... according to the film — is a reminder of why Yankovic’s style has stood the test of time.
“Weird” isn’t flawless. With a running time of 1:48, it risks outwearing its welcome in the third act, although a strong ending, including a new, Academy-Award eligible song during the credits, makes up for a few overlong scenes.
For viewers who aren’t Yankovic fans already, “Weird” might be difficult to recommend as a theatrical picture, but firing up the free Roku channel (which I used for the first time for this film) is a much lower barrier to entry. The film’s highs more than make up for its flaws, and much like “Walk Hard” or “Popstar,” it’s poised to become a cult classic.
Early in the film, in a fight with his unsupportive father, Al states his dream to be the best accordion player of all-time. “Maybe not technically the best, but arguably the most famous accordion player in a very specific genre of music,” he says. “Weird” certainly makes that case, with the same genius Yankovic has displayed for his entire career.