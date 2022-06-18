A few weeks ago, I finished reading the excellent “Empire of Blue Water,” which was sadly printed too long ago to write a review on. As I closed the pages detailing the real-life swashbuckling exploits of privateer Henry Morgan, I thought to myself that the only downside to a book like “Empire” is that it’s only about privateers and pirates. There’s so much more from that era to see.
Suddenly Dan Jones, riding atop a majestic stallion, strode up to my door.
“Come with me,” he said, extending his crisply tattooed arm to me, “and I’ll take you on a tour of the whole Middle Ages from monasticism to Muslim empires.”
“Oh, Dan,” I blushed, “you sure know how to sweep a guy off his feet.”
And off we rode into the sunset.
Dan Jones is an author I’ve covered in these pages at least once before. He’s a popular English historian who specializes in the Middle Ages. His works include “The War of the Roses,” “The Plantagenets,” “The Crusades,” and more.
I’ve always loved his books because they combine deep scholarship, colorful storytelling and a knowledge of the context of events.
“Powers and Thrones: A New History of the Middle Ages” feels like the culmination of all his previous works. Everything he’s written before makes an appearance here but with an intricately beautiful web pulling it all together.
Why did Western Europe launch the Crusades? Where did the Mongols come from and why? What were real knights like? Who were the Medicis, and why did they have so many Popes in their family line?
All these and many more fun and fascinating questions are answered in this ambitious attempt to summarize the entirety of the Middle Ages, which Jones defines as the period between the fall of the Roman Empire and the rise of Guttenberg’s printing press, Martin Luther, and Christopher Columbus. That’s over 1,000 years for those keeping track.
How does he do it? A strict chronological account of the Middle Ages would require so much jumping around that it would be impossible for anyone but the most dedicated to follow. Jumps between people groups in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Asia would be constant and confusing.
To make the story easier to follow, Jones has assigned each section of the book a theme. In the beginning these chapters are mostly about the emerging people groups like the Franks and the Arabs. But later the sections are topical. There are chapters about monks, knights, merchants, navigators, Protestants, scholars, and many others.
These chapters are roughly chronological — monks came around before navigators — and Jones writes it so that the story doesn’t grind to a halt with endless backtracking.
The main thing that this long-form book allows that many others don’t is he can examine long chains of context and causation. The discovery of horse stirrups allowed the lance to be used as a weapon, which created the knight as a dominant fighting force, but then the knights behaved so badly when they were bored that the Pope lured them on Crusades with the promise of forgiveness of all sins if they went, which laid the theological groundwork for papal indulgences, which were able to be mass produced once the printing press was invented, which led to the Reformation, etc.
The true allure of Dan Jones though, aside from his rugged good looks, is the quality of his writing. He’s just fun to read. Far from simply listing each person’s accomplishments, he gives extra attention to ensuring the characters come alive.
A favorite passage of mine reads thus: “…the Yuan dynasty had completed its transformation from a lean, snarling steppe nomad culture into a stereotypical Chinese imperial autocracy: tyrannical, paranoid, and beset by allegations of hopeless loucheness and endemic buggery within the palace walls.”
If that doesn’t make you want to get up and at least check the book out from your friendly local library, I don’t know what will.
In conclusion, this is my favorite Dan Jones book so far. It’s informative enough that you could design a whole school course on it but fun enough to read for enjoyment. Truly the best of both worlds.