Brandon Shimoda, an American of Japanese descent, is an acclaimed poet and cultural critic. A decade ago, Shimoda began to write what he described as a lyrical picture of his paternal grandfather, Midori Shimoda, whose life as a child migrant to America encompassed the history of Japanese immigrants in the 19th and 20th centuries. Many literary critics have given his first work of prose high praise.
The story of his grandfather begins in the last half of the 19th century when waves of Japanese migrated to America, Canada, Peru and Brazil. Issei is a term the Japanese used to describe the first ones, born in Japan, to immigrate to these countries; Nisei were their children, the first generation born in the new country; and their children, the grandchildren of the Issei, were known as Sansei.
Shimoda is four generations removed from Japan, but the pull of his ancestral home forms a crucial part of his attempt to understand his grandfather’s life.
The book’s cover displays a photograph of Midori’s mother and siblings. His mother was a picture bride, immigrating to Hawaii for an arranged marriage to a Japanese man toiling in the sugar cane and pineapple fields. Although Midori was conceived in Hawaii, his mother returned to Japan, and he was born near Hiroshima. Later as a young boy, he left Japan and joined his father who had migrated to Seattle.
Shimoda has written a moving tribute to his grandfather using fractured memories and dreams, fairy tales, family photographs, pilgrimages to long-abandoned World War II Japanese internment camps, burial grounds and Japan’s Inland Sea, linked together by threads of ancestral and immigrant histories of the Japanese people.
Sometimes this disjointed narrative is difficult to follow. But “The Grave on the Wall” begins with this sentence: “My grandfather had one memory of his childhood in Hiroshima: Washing the feet of his grandfather’s corpse.” Such a stark image was just the beginning of what was to come in describing his grandfather’s life in America.
Midori Shimoda was a difficult subject to chronicle. The author never really knew his grandfather, having spent almost no time with him while growing up. He writes, “A grandfather is a strange, somewhat impossible work of conscience, especially when old, especially when in a state of decline, on the verge of appearing to dream.” Relying on his skills as a poet, Shimoda enriches the elusive details of Midori’s life with his own extensive travels to Midori’s ancestral village near Hiroshima and the Inland Sea. He discovers voices from the past to include an awkward conversation with his grandfather’s first wife, collages of other people’s memories, a visit to the Peace Park and Ground Zero in Hiroshima, and ancestral burial grounds and temples.
Shimoda titles this book based on his visit to where his grandfather was imprisoned during the war. He discovers the ruins of the internment camp at Fort Missoula, Montana, and unexpectedly finds a picture of Midori hanging on a dilapidated barracks wall. For Shimoda, this unexpected discovery represents Midori’s grave and becomes the title of this meditative memoir of his grandfather.
This is not a book for the casual reader. Literary types will enjoy it because the author writes in a jumbled manner that meanders through many landscapes. I found it difficult to discern when he was writing about something real, something imagined, or something recreated in the past, present, or future. Regardless of how he wrote, the story about his grandfather is mesmerizing.
I lived near Hiroshima for over a decade and recognized many of the small towns nearby that Shimoda visited — Kure, Miyajima and Nakasone. My wife and I made the same pilgrimages to the castles, temples, shrines and the Peace Park in Hiroshima. Shimoda described the tranquility and scenic beauty of these places very well. Japan was a wonderful place to live and experience, so the book piqued my interest when I saw the cover.
Many people struggle to understand how young Japanese men could leave all that they knew behind to make a life in a strange new land, but that is an experience that many past and present immigrants from all over the world have faced as well and continue to face today. This book helped explain the difficulties they encountered and the burdens placed on subsequent generations to come to grips with their own doubts and uncertainties as Japanese-Americans. Shimoda certainly reflects this mindset in his writing. He is grateful that his ancestors came to America but bitter because of the racial prejudice they experienced as loyal citizens.
I understand the author’s grievances that his ancestors were victimized by America; however, I wonder if he is aware of the incredible story of the Nisei that comprised the 442nd Regimental Combat Team in World War II. Rather than wallow in self-pity, and anxious to prove their loyalty and patriotism as Americans, they formed their own infantry regiment and became the most decorated unit of its size in U.S. military history. In less than two years of combat against the Germans, this all-Nisei unit earned more than 18,000 awards, including 9,486 Purple Hearts, 4,000 Bronze Stars and 21 Medals of Honor.
Many Americans, rightly so, know of the injustice suffered by Japanese- Americans during the war, but far too few know anything about the selfless service of these loyal patriots of the 442nd.
Shimoda never acknowledges that some Japanese Americans were willing to serve America so honorably, and in doing so brought honor to all Japanese-Americans.
Midori Shimoda did not live an easy life, and he died in North Carolina from Alzheimer’s in 1996. His grandson writes a very moving elegy to a grandfather he felt a special spiritual closeness to.
Bob Funk is a retired U.S. Marine and a retired high school principal.