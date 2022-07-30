Sarcastic Hope

“Sarcastic Hope: Fifty Poems of Faith and Pain,” by Brian Baumann. Self published, 2022. 104 pages, $8.99.

What image does your mind conjure for the word “poet?” Personally, I flip between a love-struck Victorian, quill in hand, sighing as he contemplates his muse and a hemp-sandaled, beret-wearing beatnik whose only regret in life is not being born soon enough to read “On the Road” before it was mainstream.

Whatever your mental image of someone who publishes a book of poetry, it probably doesn’t look like Brian Baumann, a Catholic former arborist and engineer who joined the military, only to struggle with PTSD and alcoholism after the war.

