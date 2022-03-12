Etymologically, the words “pi” and “pie” are not related.
“Pie” is thought to date back to at least 1300. Experts say it may be related to the Medieval Latin word “pia,” which means pastry.
Pi, meanwhile, is the Greek letter that corresponds to the Roman letter P. Evidently the literal translation is “little mouth.” Of course pi is also the mathematical constant for the ratio of the circumference of a circle to the diameter.
Every March 14 (3/14), pi and pie combine for possibly the best of the silly, made-up holidays.
Why eat pie? Pie sounds like pi, and pies are usually round. That’s about as deep as it goes. It’s just a fun, silly excuse for to share what is, in my opinion, the best of all desserts.
As such, I’m recommending my favorite pie places within a (just over) 100-mile radius of Manhattan. That standard took out a few reliable pie sources, such as Carriage Crossing in Yoder. I also limited the list to places that regularly serve multiple kinds of pie. That eliminated some great local spots, such as Little Batch Company and Bourbon & Baker, which sometimes have pie (and are offering Pi Day specials).
Here are 10 great places for a slice.
The Breadbasket
219 N Main St., Newton
This eatery, which leans on its German heritage and is known for a homemade soup buffet, has a huge selection of baked goods, including pies.
Best pie: Two layer chocolate peanut butter
Flint Hills Market and Bakery
423 Main St., Florence
It’s worth the drive to the tiny town of Florence for a stop at this cafe and store in a renovated limestone building run by two sisters.
Best pie: Peach or mixed berry
Hays House 1857
Restaurant and Tavern
112 W Main St., Council Grove
The oldest continuously operating restaurant west of the Mississippi is also known for its tall, house-made slices.
Best pie: Fresh strawberry
Ladybird Diner
721 Massachusetts St., Lawrence
This place is legit. Owner Meg Heriford, a Manhattan former Manhattanite, serves many varieties of pie each day, with perfectly flaky and golden crust. Some are classic and some, like the chocolate chili, have an extra twist.
Best pie: The Duchess — blackberries in sour cream custard with streusel
Made From Scratch
527 27th St., Wilson
If you’re headed west, this place is just a mile off of I-70. As the name implies, it serves homestyle food, including a fried-chicken buffet. But save room for the generous slices of pie.
Best pie: Lemon meringue
Main Street Deli
108 S Main St., McPherson
This place might have the most delicious pies in the state. Grab a slice and make time to stop at the bookstore next door while you’re there.
Best pie: A perfectly tart strawberry rhubarb
Sale Barn Cafe
8424 US-24, Manhattan
The no-frills diner inside the sale barn feels like a relic of another time. Lean into it! Have some coffee and eggs, and don’t forget one of its many desserts.
Best pie: Pecan or cherry crumble
Sommerset Hall Café
5701 SW Douglas Road, Topeka
Boasting what was once hailed best pie in the United States, you’ll want to arrive early in the day to reserve your pie at Sommerset Hall, technically in the tiny town of Dover. More than once we’ve made the drive only to discover they’re sold out.
Best pie: Coconut cream
TheraPie
Sold daily at Brothers Coffee Co.
1437 Anderson Ave., Manhattan
This company started as a home bakery and now sells its beautiful (sometimes downright ornate) pies at daily Brothers Coffee Company in Manhattan. Buy a slice, a mini or a full-size pie.
Best pie: Lattice-topped blueberry
The Upper Crust
7943 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
This suburban KC bakery has all the best details, including a rolling pin for a door handle. They also have one of the best apple pies I’ve had (second to my mother’s), which is a pretty big compliment.
Best pie: Apple
More pie to buy
Village Pie Maker
This Nebraska-based company has the best frozen pies I’ve ever tasted, with lots of fruit filling and a flaky crust. You can find them at Hy-Vee and Walmart in Manhattan, but I’ve even seen them sold in Colorado.
MarCon Pies
This Lincoln, Kansas, company produces a variety of tasty products, sold locally at Gene’s Heartland Foods in Wamego.