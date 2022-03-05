With Russia firmly established as an international villain again, a relative asked me last weekend if I had ever heard anything about the night K-State beat the Soviet Union.
Funny you should ask. I was there.
I’ve had a lifetime of highlights watching K-State sports, from the ‘98 Nebraska game to the Salt Lake City Sweet 16 to Sproles and Roberson shredding OU. That night against the Soviets, though? That was the loudest crowd I’ve ever heard, the most thrilling moment I can remember.
It was a Thursday night, bitter cold, mid-January in 1978. The college students weren’t back from Christmas break yet, and tickets to the game weren’t part of the season-ticket package. So Ahearn Fieldhouse was only about half-full. I was 10 years old, a fourth-grader in Mrs. Jernigan’s class at Lee Elementary. My dad, my little brother and I walked down to Ahearn, three blocks from our home on College Heights Road. That was our routine.
Jimmy Carter was in the White House, talking about malaise. Brezhnev, a cartoonish Russian villain, was in the Kremlin. The Cold War overshadowed everything – the Communists against the Free World. This was before the Miracle on Ice, before the Dream Team, before we knew which way it would all turn out. They were a giant threat; “We will bury you,” Kruschev had said.
The Soviets had, in fact, won the gold in basketball in the 1972 Olympics, and they had a monster of a team touring the U.S. to play college teams. Their starting center was 7-4, and his backup was 7-1. Their other two forwards went 6-8 and 6-11. Our tallest guy was 6-7. They beat everybody they played on that college tour, including UCLA, the perennial national champion in recent years.
I think the idea was a sort of cultural exchange intended to ease tensions; I’ve seen photos of the players swapping gifts before the game. I don’t remember that. I just remember the vibe — it was Good against Evil. Us and Them. David and Goliath — like, really Goliath.
None of that did I know — not the larger context, not the way it fit into history, not the politics of it. I didn’t even know that K-State is always the underdog, and that that mindset had been shaped by geography and history, and that it would shape my hometown and, ultimately, me.
But I felt every bit of it. I felt it in my 10-year-old bones. It all created that vibe.
Had this event happened on one of the coasts, it would have already been a movie, or at least a 30-for-30. It was the Miracle on Ice without Ice. The first Miracle in Manhattan. Luke Skywalker, facing down Darth Vader.
We had a couple things going for us: First, K-State was loaded. We had Mike Evans – the best scorer we ever had. We had Ronaldo Blackman, one of the best all-around players to ever wear purple. We had a couple of Manhattan High guys – Scott Langton and Dean Danner. And, particularly relevant for this moment, we had Jack Hartman coaching, and we had Curtis Redding.
Curtis was a phenom as a freshman the year before, a kid with an Afro from Brooklyn. That year we won the Big 8, Curtis scoring 16 a game and Evans 18. (That was the last conference championship until Bruce Weber won it with the McGruder team in 2012-13.)
His sophomore year turned out to be his last here; he transferred to St. John’s, and he just never turned into what he seemed capable of. Also, the Soviets invaded Afghanistan in 1979, meaning that sort of international exchange – even the Olympics – was out of the question. It was a special moment in time, the pieces all in place.
A few months before, my buddy and I happened to see Curtis and Tyrone Ladson, and somehow we ended up shooting buckets with them in the courtyard of an apartment complex on College Avenue. I made a hook shot over him; “Keep on hooking!” is how he signed my autograph book. Still have it.
Anyway, on this frigid night, against the mighty Evil Empire in our rickety fieldhouse in our little Kansas college town, at the corner of College Heights and Denison, at the height of the Cold War, the kid from Brooklyn transcended everything.
The game came down to crunch time. The Soviets had the ball, up one, with a minute and-a-half left. There was no shot clock in those days, so they could stall and win. Strangulation. But this was a Jack Hartman team, and even against the Evil Empire, when it came to crunch time, we all believed. Everybody in that building.
One other thing about the rules in those days: There was no dunking allowed in college basketball. It was not nearly as showy as it is now; we were a year away from Bird-and-Magic.
That clock was ticking. But then Curtis jumped into a passing lane, picked one off, drove the length of the court, and stuffed it. That was legal in international play.
It was like a bomb went off. Nobody had ever seen anything like it. It sounded like the inside of a jet engine, the roar of that crowd. All the pent-up angst of that moment, roaring out of everyone’s throat. Suddenly, we were ahead!
Then he stole it AGAIN, but we turned it over on a fast break, meaning the Russians could still hold for a final shot to win. Curtis then dove flat-out to poke the ball away again – his THIRD steal in the last 90 seconds of the game. Mike Evans got it and made a layup, and everybody in the building knew we had just won the game. Luke Skywalker, blowing up the Death Star.
I’ve still never heard anything like it.
Don’t get me wrong: Bramlage can get loud. The Bill can get loud. I went to a football game in the 1990s in Lincoln, and that place could make your head hurt. I’ve sat close to the speakers at some metal concerts. But none of them could touch the sound of 7,000 people in Ahearn when Evans made that layup. Not really close. The building shook. People evidently said they could hear the sound miles away.
I really have no idea what happened afterward, or whatever became of those Russians. The moment – Curtis’ dunk, particularly – is simply frozen there in my mind.
Turns out K-State that year was not as good as we might have been, with the roster we had. Our return to real glory came three years later, when Rolando hit that shot in the NCAA tournament, an iconic moment. Cover of SI, all that.
Mitch and Steve took down Purdue. Beasley danced on the scorers’ table. Pullen and Clemente outdueled Xavier. Pullen kissed the Powercat. Barry made that drive on Kentucky in the Sweet 16. Lonnie looked on while Dean Wade, another small-town Kansas kid, cut down the nets.
There’ve been some great, great moments. We’re always the underdogs, so winning always has a taste of some larger conquest.
None bigger than the night we beat the Russians.