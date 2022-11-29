St. Thomas More Catholic Church’s annual Cookie Carousel returns for a 32nd year this weekend, with a smooth, minty treat as the featured item.
Cookie Carousel is from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church Parish Center. Cookies are $7 per pound. Santa and his elves will be available for photos. Several vendors will have items for sale. Since the event began, Thomas More Ladies have given the proceeds (around $80,000) from Cookie Carousel back to community organizations. This year the beneficiaries are Sunflower Children’s Collective, Catholic Charities, and Life Choice Ministries.
Peppermint Fudge
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
1/3 cup evaporated milk
6 tablespoons butter or margarine
3 ounces marshmallow cream (use half of a 7 ounce jar)
6 oz white chocolate morsels
1/2 cup pulverized peppermint candy (secure in two Ziploc bags, cover with kitchen towel, and hammer on hard surface)
1 tsp peppermint extract
1. Line 8-inch square baking pan with foil.
2. Combine sugar, evaporated milk, and butter in heavy duty saucepan. Bring to a full rolling boil over medium heat, stirring constantly.
3. Boil, stirring constantly, for 5 minutes.
4. Remove from heat.
5. Stir in marshmallow cream and white chocolate morsels. Stir vigorously for 1 minute or until marshmallow cream is melted.
6. Stir in pulverized peppermint candy and peppermint extract.
7. Pour into prepared baking pan. If desired sprinkle with peppermint candy chips.
8. Refrigerate for 2 hours or until firm. Lift from pan; remove foil. Cut into 48 pieces.
For chocolate peppermint fudge: Substitute 1 1/2 cups dark chocolate chips for white chocolate morsels