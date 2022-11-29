Peppermint fudge
Peppermint fudge is the featured item at the 2022 Cookie Carousel.

 Staff photo by Kristina Jackson

St. Thomas More Catholic Church’s annual Cookie Carousel returns for a 32nd year this weekend, with a smooth, minty treat as the featured item.

Cookie Carousel is from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church Parish Center. Cookies are $7 per pound. Santa and his elves will be available for photos. Several vendors will have items for sale. Since the event began, Thomas More Ladies have given the proceeds (around $80,000) from Cookie Carousel back to community organizations. This year the beneficiaries are Sunflower Children’s Collective, Catholic Charities, and Life Choice Ministries.

