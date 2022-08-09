Herbert Eley comes to the Riley County Seniors’ Service Center to savor the company of other people. He also offers his companionship to others, inspiring people with his work and conversation, helping people to feel at home.
“I’m a people person,” he said. “That probably spells it all out.”
Eley, 82, was born in Virginia and has lived in Manhattan since 1968, first establishing a foothold in the area as a platoon sergeant and drill instructor at Fort Riley. He’s been a widower, he explained, since his wife passed in 2007.
Eley became a senior center member about five years ago, and he also volunteers there, cultivating the gardens with flowers and performing other tasks, as well. It’s the kind of creative activity that nourishes the people who come to the center, both aesthetically and emotionally.
On a recent morning, Eley walked through the gardens after a morning of work, culling weeds, smoothing out soil and describing some of the work he’d done earlier in the morning. Eley said he’s been working on the gardens since April. The garden was filled with vinca flowers, begonias, zinnias and other plants, many of which Eley planted. Other groups contribute as well, including the Flint Hills Daylily Society and the Manhattan Men’s Garden Club. Susan Peterson, a master gardener, also has played a key role in the cultivation.
Eley thrives on life at the center.
“I call it my life-saver because I don’t have to feel lonely,” he said. “I know I have a place to go that’s nice and cool. I’m fortunate that people like me quite a bit, and I like them.”
The absence of the center, during COVID closures, posed a tough challenge.
“That was quite a challenge, being prior military and having some military-connected problems,” he said. “They’re not as severe as some. I’ve managed them well, but it still takes effort to manage them.”
Eley joined the U.S. Army in May 1962, he explained, and he acquired the rank of staff sergeant in December 1965. In November 1966, he went to Vietnam as a platoon sergeant but an injury in March of 1967 took him out of combat. He continued to work after that, coordinating the construction of buildings for his unit. He stayed in Vietnam until June 1967.
Eley endures health conditions stemming from his experiences in the military.
“I have some PTSD, I have anxiety, and I also have TBI, or Traumatic Brain Injury,” he said. “Those things together kind of add up.”
The presence of a community such as the senior center, along with Eley’s vibrant participation in it, help to sustain him and the people around him. Community life is especially welcome following the curtailment of activities after the pandemic hit.
“It was very difficult,” Eley said. “I had no one to talk to. I even lost my voice. I was hoarse every morning because I wasn’t using my vocal cords enough. It was extremely difficult. But I have a lot of faith, so I could talk to God and call my family.”
Eley said he enjoys visiting with his daughter and granddaughter, who live in town. He said he also likes doing things alone in his apartment sometimes.
“Sometimes that’s O.K., because I find something interesting to do, but it only lasts for so long,” he said. “But this can last for many hours.”
Eley explained, too, that he worked for about 25 years as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Manhattan.
“I rather enjoyed it,” he said, noting that he relished the contact he had with people.
“I got out of the office as soon as I could to get out on the street,” he said, recalling the conversations he’d have with people he’d encounter on his routes.
Liz Nelson, director of the Riley County Seniors’ Service Center, described the way Eley’s activity can bolster the spirits of others.
“It’s people like Herb that spur other people on,” she said. “They might say, ‘They’re trying something out, and I think I’m going to try it too.’”
Nelson lauded Eley’s knack for seeing a need and offering to help, and she described his presence as nourishing to the whole spirit of the center.
The Riley County Seniors’ Service Center offers a host of activities, including yoga, music, stitch therapy, strength training, tai chi and many others. Nelson noted Eley’s participation in the life of the center, from playing cards and other games and joining in on a variety of programs.
“As people become more active, they really inspire each other,” Nelson said. “That’s something that I really like about the center. It’s such a positive environment. The folks who try out the center and stick around are the kind of folks who encourage others, help others, and who want to bring out the best in others.”