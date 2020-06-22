For Matt Goss, the journey to becoming a full-time tattoo artist wasn’t always a foregone conclusion, but it’s a career he said he’s “blessed” to have fallen into.
His shop, Syndicate Tattoo, celebrated its 10th year in business on Monday.
The Lewiston, Pennsylvania, native moved to the Manhattan area by way of Fort Riley, where he spent about three years in the Army working with tanks. Goss, 43, said he’d been drawing since he was a kid, and he was still able to stretch those creative muscles during his Army years by touching up murals, painting rocks with his unit’s crest at the National Training Center and designing logos. To this day, Goss occasionally helps units create designs for T-shirts and other items.
Goss said his first brush with tattoos was when he was a young boy, and his uncle was the only one in his family who had any.
“I used to go to this little fair, and there’d be this trailer set up with these biker guys with a little sandwich board out front,” he said. “People would go in and out and get tattoos, and I was always warned to stay out of there. But I just remember peeking out of there, wondering what was going on. It wasn’t until I joined the Army and came here that I got my first tattoo (a dragon on his leg).”
After being discharged from the Army because of an injury, Goss attended K-State to work on an art degree. However, he ended up finishing two degrees at Manhattan Area Technical College, one in graphic arts and other in auto mechanics.
During that whole time, starting from his days in the military, Goss worked at local tattoo shops, mainly in reception, but he also had opportunities to help come up with tattoo designs. Eventually, he had the opportunity to begin apprenticing at former local shops like Rat-a-Tat and Stray Cat Tattoo.
In 2010, Goss set out to open his own business on Poyntz Avenue, so he’d have more creative control. He started out with one of his longtime friends, Jason England, who is another artist at Syndicate.
Since first entering the industry, Goss said he’s seen several changes, one of which is how much more open artists are to sharing trade “secrets.” Before, Goss said artists would keep to themselves, but with social media being so prolific these days, they often reveal what types of pigments or needles they use or film tutorials on designs.
Even for as long as he’s been in the business and serving on the state’s board of cosmetology for a few years, Goss said he makes it a point to continue learning, whether that’s through a YouTube video or taking classes at conventions.
“I like to be a student of life,” he said. “I never feel like I know everything, and I don’t want to. I like to see different styles and people getting tattooed. It’s amazing doing the same things every day for 14 years, but there are still people who are doing it better or different.”
Goss said he enjoys being able to make a difference in someone’s life or how they perceive themselves by creating art on their bodies, as well as getting to know someone over the course of several hours.
“The first cover up tattoo I ever did, the lady stood up … and then she gave me the biggest hug,” he said. “I thought we’d done something positive for that person and gave them a second chance. … I love that aspect of it that gives people the opportunity to be who they want to be and express themselves the way they want.”
One of Goss’ oldest clients is someone he’s worked on for 14 years. He said they’ve worked on full sleeves and his chest and back. Goss said he’s been working on creating a chain metal design on his client, one of his most challenging pieces to date, though his specialties are flowers and geometric shapes.
“It’s just fun to build those relationships with people and have that trust,” he said. “When you sit with people three to four hours at a time, they’re no longer just like clients. I mean, you become friends with those people.”
Though the coronavirus has shifted a few things at the shop, such as doing temperature checks on those who enter, wearing masks and adding air purifiers, Goss said tattoo businesses already treat people as if they have communicable diseases, and they are required to follow strict hygiene and sanitation guidelines. For now, Syndicate has kept the lobby closed to walk-in traffic and taken in clients by appointment only.
Goss said it can be difficult for any artist to turn their passion into a profitable career, but he’s lucky to be where he is today with his family and fellow staff.
“I’ve been blessed to get into the tattoo industry,” he said, “just to be able to do art and enjoy what I’m doing and be able to share that with people. ... We have a really great community here in Manhattan. Even though it’s a very transient community, there’s a great core of people here and its very close knit small community underneath. … It would be hard to go to another community and start over.”