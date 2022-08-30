Pat Peterson relishes reading, and as the director of the Riley City Library, she gets to do a lot of it. But her job, in a small community where the library touches many corners of life, often seeps outside of books.

Part of a staff of two, Peterson covers much territory directing the library in a city with a population of just under 1,000 people. The library serves a cluster of functions, turning into the site of a locally-run summer meals program, for instance, or a spot where summer preschool students can gain access to books. Peterson frequently makes trips outside of the library, as well. She regularly delivers books, for instance, to older residents gathering for meals to help them check out books.

Tags

Recommended for you