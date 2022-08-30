Pat Peterson, who worked at Kansas State University for 30 years, has directed the Riley City Library since 2016. She stands in front of a wooden tree at the library crafted by the late Wayne Van Sickle.
Pat Peterson, who worked at Kansas State University for 30 years, has directed the Riley City Library since 2016. She stands in front of a wooden tree at the library crafted by the late Wayne Van Sickle.
Pat Peterson relishes reading, and as the director of the Riley City Library, she gets to do a lot of it. But her job, in a small community where the library touches many corners of life, often seeps outside of books.
Part of a staff of two, Peterson covers much territory directing the library in a city with a population of just under 1,000 people. The library serves a cluster of functions, turning into the site of a locally-run summer meals program, for instance, or a spot where summer preschool students can gain access to books. Peterson frequently makes trips outside of the library, as well. She regularly delivers books, for instance, to older residents gathering for meals to help them check out books.
“Twice a month we have a senior lunch down at City Hall, and I take books for them,” she said, noting that some of the people might have some limitations in their mobility.
Peterson works with Regi Woodard, library assistant, who also covers a lot of ground. They reflected on the recently completed Summer Reading Program.
“That’s more work than you think,” Woodard said with a chuckle, noting the work to prepare craft-related activities, record keeping and other duties.
Peterson worked as an administrator in dining services at Kansas State University for 30 years before she started volunteering at the library. She grew up on a farm near what’s now University Park, and she’s lived in Riley for about 12 years.
The director’s position opened in 2016, and as a volunteer, Peterson had already learned the library’s inner workings. She was offered the position.
At Kansas State University, her work also took on a range of functions.
“I did paperwork involved with hiring employees, payroll, meal reports and just whatever needed to be done,” Peterson said.
Libraries, she said, have always provided attractive places.
“When I worked in Manhattan and had meetings in the evenings, I’d always go to the library in between,” she said. “And I’d read a lot.”
Peterson said the Riley City Library harbors about 3,500 volumes, frequently replenished with orders she places.
“We also get rotation books through the North Central Kansas Library System because we’re a member,” she said.
Peterson said the library opened in 2013 at 115 S. Broadway St., moving from a much smaller space.
Peterson also talked about some of the books in the library, and about the themes they tap. One issue that’s been sparking her interest lately is the way communities were affected by World War II, particularly women who remained in their home communities.
“A lot of the women had to step up and take different roles,” she said. “They wouldn’t have been allowed to work outside the house, but they had to work in factories and in other places.”
Peterson pointed to “Resistance Women: A Novel,” by Jennifer Chiaverini, which details the resistance of women living in Germany to the rise of the Nazi party on the cusp of WWII. The book is based on historical events.
She mentioned, too, that an area author, Holly Friesen, recently led a painting session at the library for children.
Peterson reflected on the rapport she’s developed with patrons, a connection that’s influenced by the smallness of the community.
“Since you know the people, when you get a new book, you might send in a note that says, ‘Hey, you might like it,’” Peterson said.
Woodard added that physical distance — or lack of it — also can affect the way residents relate to the library.
“In the bigger towns they don’t have a way to get to the library sometimes,” she said. “Here it’s smaller, so they can ride their bike or walk.”
Peterson also recalls working with Wayne Van Sickle, a revered craftsman who passed in January 2021.
“About everything that’s wooden, he made,” she said. “I decided we need something for the DVDs, so I drew up a plan and he took it home and built this.”
Peterson was gesturing toward a formidable set of shelves designed for DVDs, and she also pointed to a sculpture of a tree that VanSickle crafted with wood donated by Lyle Walter.
Patrons also observe the kind of psychological comfort the small library can induce. Nathan Montoya, of Riley, was quietly working on a computer when he stopped to talk with a visitor.
“I like coming here because it’s like home to me,” he said, before digging into his work once again.