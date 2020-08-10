When your job revolves around event planning and a pandemic effectively cancels or puts a hold on social gatherings, Molli Maberry knows all too well how difficult a position that puts you in.
Maberry, 36, has been the recreation coordinator for Manhattan Parks and Recreation for about a year.
The Austin, Texas, native initially moved to the area in 2016 after her husband, who was in the Army, was assigned to Fort Riley.
She decided to attend K-State to work toward a master’s degree in theater, which she also had a bachelor’s degree in from Texas Tech University. Just before the move, Maberry also had most recently been teaching theater. She said she was hesitant at first to move to Kansas but quickly fell in love with Manhattan.
“When I drove to Manhattan for my (graduate school) interview, I thought, ‘What a cute town,’ Maberry said. “It’s a city, but it has a small-town feel to me. That’s what I love about it. You always hear people from the south are nice but people from the Midwest are really nice, and I’ve definitely found that to be true.”
After graduating, Maberry came into her job with Parks and Recreation. With the coronavirus pandemic upending programs and plans, Maberry said she has assisted in the few events and activities that have been able to continue, including children’s theater workshops, outdoor camps and certain sports tournaments, as well as helped parks crews with upkeep around the city. Maberry also has set her sights on planning possible fall events.
“I’ve got a couple things on the horizons if they get approved,” she said. “I’ve kind of been at a standstill with special populations, dance and art. We can’t really do a lot of those things. Right now we’re doing a lot of planning for the fall with the contingency to go virtual if we need to.”
Maberry said she and her supervisor, Zachary Bayless, will more than likely need to step in and lead those programs instead of having the usual robust instructing staff.
“We’re eager to get our seasonal staff back, but in the meantime I’m willing to do what it takes to keep the programs going,” Maberry said. “... There’s a lot of things that my supervisor and I can’t do, like we can’t teach dance, we can’t teach art, but its an opportunity to maybe add some more theater programming or things that we’re more (familiar with). Instead of us just doing the planning, now we’re having to do the implementation too.”
Maberry said with her background in drama therapy and assisting special needs programs, she looks forward to involving those communities again, like when parks and recreation and University Christian Church held the “Night to Shine” dance, a prom for community members with special needs.
“For special pops and populations like that that are so used to routine, I think (the pandemic) has really thrown a kink into their routine,” Maberry said. “I think it will be so exciting for them to be able to start doing their more normal activities that bring them joy.”
Maberry’s job at the parks department has allowed her to remain close to her theater roots as she focuses on the arts and humanities side of event planning. She also has had parts in theater productions at Manhattan Arts Center as a director, stage manager and actress.
In just the few years since she’s lived in Manhattan, Maberry said she has watched the local arts scene grow, such as through watching the city’s public sculpture project come to fruition after several years of planning.
“For Manhattan to have something like that is just so fun,” she said.
“Art brings people together, art of any kind. It just brings community. It brings people from out of town too just to see things like that. I think that’s such a positive for Manhattan, and hopefully that will just keep growing.”