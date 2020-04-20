Jamie and Zoe Abner hadn’t intended to convert their crafting side business into a mini face mask-producing factory of two, but after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people wear masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the mother and daughter duo stepped in to fill a need.
Jamie, 45, and Zoe, 20, of Riley and Manhattan, respectively, started My Madre and Me, a small homemade craft business, more than five years ago when they found a space at Eclectic Charm on Fort Riley Boulevard.
The Abner family moved to the area from Germany about nine years ago after Jamie’s husband, who worked both in the Navy and Army, was stationed at Fort Riley. Though he retired from the military a few years ago, Jamie said the couple let their two children decide if they wanted to stay and finish school.
Now, Zoe is a junior in graphic design at K-State and works as a customer service representative at People’s State Bank, and Jamie is employed as a front desk coordinator at Maximum Performance Physical Therapy.
The two still work full time but said they’ve essentially used all their spare time, late into the evening and weekends, to churn out mask orders as fast as possible.
“It’s cool to be able to hand make things and personalize it but still provide a service that people can’t find elsewhere,” Zoe said. “...We’re really trying to make it happen and make it accessible since we are local.”
Jamie said she’d started crafting with her daughter and son while they were young, just as she did when she was a child.
“My grandmother who I spent a lot of time with when I was younger taught me to sew when I was six or seven,” Jamie said. “She was always quilting or making something so I had a fond love for that. She made a lot of her clothes and we just had a lot of homemade things so I think I carried that over with my kids. We’d always tend to make gifts for their grandparents for Christmas, and even their friends.”
Zoe took a particular interest in sewing as well when the two would make clothes and accessories for American Girl dolls. They started attending craft shows while the family lived in Germany.
Before the pandemic, Jamie and Zoe would make anything from key chain holders to hair bows, and especially Harry Potter and Disney-themed items.
“We do have a bit of a niche because we do things that are a little different and not everybody is making,” Jamie said. “We’re kind of nerds.”
Scrunchies were having a resurgence in the past few months, Jamie said, but the pair had to take some of the elastic out of unfinished scrunchies to reuse for face masks.
Zoe said by the time they catch up with orders, the two will have made more than 400 masks. They started making masks just for their workplace, but after Eclectic Charm posted a photo of their mask progress online, requests started to flow in.
“We thought maybe after the first five days (of fulfilling orders), it would taper off,” Jamie said. “Part of the problem is there is nowhere locally for people to buy masks, and it’s fun they can express their personality (through the fabric). I figured if we have to wear masks — mine’s totally Harry Potter — I think an added bonus is they can kind of customize them.”
Jamie said they have a large variety of fabrics so people can pick fabrics that include sports teams, K-State, animals and other fun patterns.
Authorities including the CDC have recommended wearing masks in public and said even homemade cloth masks are helpful.
Through Facebook and Etsy, Jamie and Zoe been selling masks, which come in five sizes for adults and children, for $8 and $5 for those in healthcare-related fields. Jamie said the price is just enough to cover the cost of materials, and the masks have a space to insert filters as well.
Depending on the order, Jamie and Zoe can drop masks off, mail them or do no-contact pickup.
Jamie said they hope to be able to donate masks to places that still need them once they catch up with orders.
Though sometimes they have their moments, Zoe said the experience of having a hobby to share with her mother has brought them closer together over the years.
“I think we have a really close relationship, closer than I would say than some people I know,” she said. “Since we’ve been doing this for so long we definitely have this bond over it. We spend a lot of time together, going to Eclectic Charm or craft shows and setting up our booth. We have our different things we like to take charge with, so it’s a lot of fun.