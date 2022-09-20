Frank Bergman Elementary School math interventionist Mariah Brinkman, center, is flanked by fellow teachers and staff members at the school. They are part of a cultural committee where they have made their environment more welcoming by introducing students to various languages around the world.
Frank Bergman Elementary School math interventionist Mariah Brinkman holds bookmarks with key phrases in Spanish. Spanish is the most prevalent, outside of English, of the approximately 20 languages spoken among the 342 students at the school.
Teachers at Frank Bergman Elementary School came up with a plan to create bookmarks with key phrases in Spanish. Outside of English, Spanish is the most prevalent of the approximately 20 languages spoken among the 342 students at the school.
Jennifer He sits in Frank Bergman Elementary School with her children William Allen, in first grade, and Mary Lu Allen, in third grade. All three enjoy seeing multiple languages on signs placed throughout the school.
Frank Bergman Elementary School math interventionist Mariah Brinkman, center, is flanked by fellow teachers and staff members at the school. They are part of a cultural committee where they have made their environment more welcoming by introducing students to various languages around the world.
Frank Bergman Elementary School math interventionist Mariah Brinkman holds bookmarks with key phrases in Spanish. Spanish is the most prevalent, outside of English, of the approximately 20 languages spoken among the 342 students at the school.
Teachers at Frank Bergman Elementary School came up with a plan to create bookmarks with key phrases in Spanish. Outside of English, Spanish is the most prevalent of the approximately 20 languages spoken among the 342 students at the school.
Courtesy photo
“Nurse” is written out in numerous languages at Frank Bergman Elementary School.
Jennifer He sits in Frank Bergman Elementary School with her children William Allen, in first grade, and Mary Lu Allen, in third grade. All three enjoy seeing multiple languages on signs placed throughout the school.
Throughout the hallways of Bergman Elementary School are signs pointing to familiar places — a nurse’s office, a cafeteria — using words in a cluster of different languages. The signs sprang from an idea by Mariah Brinkman, a math interventionist teacher at the school.
Before Brinkman began teaching at the school in the fall of 2020, she placed a welcome sign outside of her door in multiple languages. She was about to teach second grade, which she’d do during her first two years at Bergman before becoming a math interventionist teacher this year.
“I chose mostly languages that I knew were here in Bergman, but I also chose (other) languages I just wanted to represent,” she said, noting that some might have been spoken at Bergman Elementary in the past.
Brinkman said the sign project began to blossom as she met with Cynthia Kirchner, a math intervention specialist, and Jodi Leisy, a second-grade teacher, during the summer of 2021, after her first year of teaching. She said the three would practice Spanish — a language in which Brinkman is proficient.
“When we were doing that, they had the idea of taking that small welcome banner (outside Brinkman’s classroom) and putting up a big banner at the front of the school,” she said.
Soon after that, teachers and staff members — part of a school cultural committee — decided to move to the next level and create about a dozen small signs. They hung outside the library, outside of restrooms, and next to other well-populated school spots, all inscribed with the multiple languages spoken by the student body. Brinkman said she used canva.com to help design the posters, and she tapped the expertise of many teachers and staff members at the school to help hone words from the various languages.
She said teachers also came up with a plan to create bookmarks with key phrases in Spanish. That’s the most prevalent, outside of English, of the approximately 20 languages spoken among the 342 students at the school.
Overall, USD 383 says it has over 70 countries represented and 40 languages spoken by its students.
Brinkman reflected on the whole endeavor of celebrating a panoply of languages.
“When I first started teaching, I noticed that sometimes kids who spoke another language would almost feel it was embarrassing,” she said. “I would try to remind them that being bilingual is amazing. Being bilingual is a super-power. It’s so good for you, and it will help you get jobs in the future. … It’s something I want them to be proud of and realize is really special.”
As a math interventionist teacher, Brinkman frequently assists students with math lessons in small groups and one-on-one settings. She said she sees how important student engagement is to the work they do.
Jennifer He, paraeducator in the life skills room at Bergman, helped Brinkman with the Chinese portions of the signs. He grew up in Shanghai, China, and lived in Australia as an adult before coming to the United States.
“I was helping Mrs. Brinkman to make sure the Chinese translation was correct,” He said. “I was very grateful that she involved me in this project. I felt that I was valued, too.”
He said it’s “welcoming when I see Chinese there” added that “people who don’t just speak English and who see these signs will feel welcomed, too.”
He was reflecting on the project at the school with her children Mary Lu Allen, in third grade, and William Allen, in first grade. Both attend Bergman Elementary. William said he was “happy” to see Chinese in the signs, and Mary Lu added, “I’m grateful for them. ... My teacher did hard work on them.”
Kirchner, who’s contributed key help with the project, underlined the importance of saying students’ names with care.
“Your name’s important to you,” Kirchner said. “It really matters. It should be said correctly, and some of us still stumble over that. But we’re at least all making an attempt to use the correct pronunciation.”
Gina Thomas, ESOL teacher at Bergman, said the signs accentuate the concept of belonging on multiple levels.
“We’re part of a much bigger community, and yet we’re a family,” Thomas said.
Brinkman majored in elementary education from Kansas State University, with a minor in Spanish. She studied for a summer in Ecuador as a high school student, and she’s wanted to be a teacher for as long as she can recall.
An oldest child with two younger sisters, Brinkman said she often found herself in “teacher mode” as she was growing up in Clay Center.
“I remember trying to teach both my sisters how to read when they were probably way too young to learn to read,” she said with a laugh. “I enjoyed them, and I enjoyed being their teacher.”