Since Manhattan’s early days, when the city was made of westward-expanding settlers and dirt roads, women have been instrumental in building up and forming the community. In honor of International Women’s Day on Sunday, The Mercury is highlighting local women, from the distant and recent past, who have impacted Manhattan and Riley County in their own ways.
Elizabeth Hoyt Purcell (1843-1924)
Elizabeth Hoyt Purcell was an active participant in developing the Manhattan area in its early years.
She moved from New York to Manhattan, Kansas, to marry merchant and banker Edward Benton Purcell.
For a brief period in 1866 to 1867, Purcell taught primary education through the Department of the Manhattan Public School in Gove’s Hall. She was a member of the Assisting Society of Ladies, which later became the Domestic Science Club, of which she became president. The club is credited with helping start the Domestic Science Department at Kansas State Agricultural College.
Purcell was active in the Manhattan Literary Institute and was a charter member of the Manhattan Library Association. When she was the president of the association, she corresponded with industrialist Andrew Carnegie to secure $10,000 in funding to build the Carnegie Public Library. She later served as vice president for the association’s board of directors from 1903 until her death.
Purcell also helped organize the Polly Ogden chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Kansas Chapter of the Colonial Dames of America, the latter of which she served she served as president and honorary president.
Matie Toothaker Kimball (1871-1942)
Matie Toothaker Kimball was a staunch activist for the women’s suffrage movement. She first became interested in politics when she was a young girl, joining her father to help him with another man’s Kansas gubernatorial campaign trip. In 1902, she married Charles August Kimball, the grandson of John Kimball, who was an early settler of Riley County.
Kimball taught in Johnson County, worked as a clerk in Wyandotte County, and was active in many social clubs. She founded the Kansas Council of Women in 1911 and served as its first president. She also was president of the Women’s National Day Club. She became the Fifth District president and secretary of the Kansas Equal Suffrage Association.
She was chosen by the Republican party to serve as state presidential elector, making her the first Kansas woman to receive state recognition by the party and the only Kansas woman that has ever been recognized as a presidential elector of the party.
Even after Kansas passed its suffrage act in 1912, Kimball remained active in several clubs and political organizations, going on to travel across the state to promote suffrage and inform about women’s issues. In 1919, when KESA reorganized itself into the League of Women Voters of Kansas (LWVK), she was elected auditor and later president. A year later, she campaigned for the Republican Party in Wisconsin.
Minnie Howell Champe (1878-1948)
In 1901, Minnie Howell Champe was the first African American woman to graduate from Kansas State Agricultural College, receiving a bachelor’s degree in domestic science. In college, she was a member of the Ionian Literary Society and served as its newsletter editor and secretary.
The Tennessee native went on to teach in public schools in Topeka, Manhattan, Kansas City and Virginia before working as the head of the home economics department at Southern University and A&M in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, from 1931 to 1938. When she returned to Manhattan, she served as the director of the Douglass Community Center, an instrumental place of education and recreation for the black community in Manhattan, in the mid 1940s. Howell Champe also served in a number of local organizations, including the Douglas USO board during World War II and the League of Women Voters.
Lillian Beck Holton (1883-1979)
During her nearly 96 years of life, Lillian Beck Holton was actively involved in and led several local organizations in Manhattan.
Born in Holton, Kansas, Holton graduated from Baltimore Women’s College, now Goucher College, in Maryland and returned to Kansas to teach at Holton High School for four years.
She was the grandmother of The Mercury’s board chairman Edward Seaton.
When her husband, Edwin Holton, organized and became the dean of the Department of Education at Kansas State Agricultural College, Holton became more involved with the school and the community. She joined the Domestic Science Club and helped organize the KSAC Social Club, where she held various offices and wrote of the history of the club. She also founded the Manhattan branch of the American Association of University Women. Holton held 50-year memberships in all of those groups.
Holton was an active alumna in the Phi Beta Phi sorority, having cofounded Manhattan’s Pi Beta Phi chapter and even heading its national chapter for a few years. She served as the local house’s chairman after a physical living space was built for the sorority.
Holton also was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, women educators honorary, the Bookman Club of Holton, the First United Methodist Church of Manhattan and the Country Club.
Geraldine Baker Walton (1937-2015)
Manhattan native Geraldine Baker Walton, was a longtime champion of local history, especially that of the area African American community. She worked for more than 30 years as a librarian at the Manhattan Public Library, serving as the head reference librarian and on the board. In addition, she was a member on several other local boards and committees.
When she retired in 2003, Walton began working on her book, “140 Years of Soul: A History of African Americans in Manhattan, Kansas 1865-2005,” which eventually went on to be taught in some K-State classes and recognized as an authority reference in the subject.
In 2005, Walton and the Manhattan Juneteenth Committee received the Mayor’s Award “Best Community Portrayal/Representation,” in Manhattan’s 150th Year Celebration parade and three years later, she received the “Spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award” from the city of Manhattan.
Walton also received the “Appreciation Award” from the Manhattan Juneteenth Committee and Manhattan NAACP and a scholarship was dedicated in her name.
Edith Leverenz Stunkel (1943-2001)
Edith Leverenz Stunkel committed a majority of her life serving local and state residents. After graduating from Brown University in 1967 with a bachelor’s in psychology and the University of California-Berkeley in 1975 with a master’s in gerontology, Stunkel moved to Manhattan.
In the late 1970s, with her experience in aging research, she helped organize the Center of Aging at K-State and was its assistant director for 16 years. She also became a consultant to the North-Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging and many other aging-related organizations.
In her last position, Stunkel served as the director of planning and research at the Kansas Association of Homes and Services for the Aging in Topeka since 1998.
Stunkel’s work extended beyond aging populations as well. Stunkel founded the food network, Flint Hills Breadbasket, and was the president of the League of Women voters of Manhattan and Riley County from 1990 to 1991. She also was a member of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerces’ Future Manhattan Class of 1984. In 1990, she received the Governor and First lady Volunteer Award, “Kansans Caring for Kansans.”
From 1991 to 1997, Stunkel served two terms on the Manhattan city commission and was mayor between 1995 and 1996.