In their home in Manhattan, Tim and Romaine Schell are surrounded by mementos of the life they’ve built together. Photos of their family, children, grandchildren, and their youth decorate the walls.
They’ve spent 44 years together, something they’re fortunate to have after a deadly virus nearly caused an abrupt end to their union nine years ago.
Tim and Romaine, both 60, began dating as 16-year-olds while attending Manhattan High School.
Before that, though they’d both grown up in Manhattan and had close encounters, they’d just miss each other. Romaine said when they were about 7, they both attended their first communion at Seven Dolors Catholic Church at the same time but had been in separate rooms. They also had a mutual family friend.
As teens, Tim said he first noticed Romaine while she was dating one of his friends.
“I was just in love,” Tim said. “She was the most beautiful girl I’d ever seen, but I didn’t know who she was.”
When the two broke up, Romaine and Tim’s mutual friend, Terry, introduced the pair. Tim asked Romaine out, and the couple, with Terry in tow, played pool and foosball at Third Street Billiards on their first date.
“They say opposites attract so you know, I was just this little old Mexican girl on the south side of town,” Romaine said. “We lived in my grandparents’ house. My parents weren’t wealthy at all. Tim’s parents lived on the north side of town and both his parents worked. My mother was a housewife.”
“I grew up in the country, she grew up in the city,” Tim added. “So we were completely opposite.”
Tim said he and Romaine knew they wanted to move in together after high school, but they held off for a couple years to respect her family’s traditional Catholic values. Being accepted into Romaine’s large family was another hurdle. Romaine’s great-grandfather, Pedro Silva, helped establish a Latino community in Manhattan when he emigrated from Mexico in 1915 to work on railroad construction in the area.
Tim joked she always had someone threatening him to treat Romaine right or they’d come after him.
“I was surrounded by family all the time,” Romaine said. “I could open the window and holler and somebody would come running.”
The couple married in 1983. Romaine said they had a large, traditional Catholic wedding with the celebration essentially lasting all day and night.
“My grandparents, my parents, Tim’s parents, and Tim and I were all married at Seven Dolors Catholic Church,” she said, “so it was important to me to be married there.”
Their daughter, Jessica, was born in 1983; they raised her at their home on Vattier Street for a few years before moving into their current house near Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The birth of their second daughter, Amy, followed in 1989.
The couple have made sure to support one another, such as when they both attended further schooling at separate times. Romaine made a career change shortly after giving birth to Amy and attended the local technical college to learn to be an administrative assistant, which she did at K-State for several years. Tim helped pay for those costs, taking on two jobs. When he landed a job at Fort Riley and his employers wanted him to go to school to learn HVAC systems, Romaine then took on supporting the family.
“I say he’s my rock,” Romaine said.
“And she’s mine, that’s for sure,” Tim said. “She’s held this family together, I can tell you that.”
After their children grew up, the couple took some time for themselves to travel and sightsee across the country on Tim’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Their life together hasn’t always been rosy, but in Romaine’s words, “you learn to pluck out the thorns.”
To the brink and back
In 2012, Romaine caught the H1N1 flu, a respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain that originated in pigs. In just 48 hours, her condition deteriorated to the point where she had to be flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City. The next morning, doctors told Tim that Romaine’s prognosis looked grim and asked if he wanted a priest to come in and give her her last rites.
“They lost her heartbeat twice,” Tim said. “I thought, ‘How could this happen? She just had the flu 48 hours ago. Now you’re telling me she’s dying?’”
He couldn’t imagine a life without Romaine, Tim said, but during that period, he certainly had to consider it.
Doctors were able to stabilize Romaine by putting her in a medically induced coma for 28 days, allowing machines to breathe for her while her lungs healed.
Tim stayed by her side that entire time, helping care for his wife when he could.
“I remember one time in particular, I was helping the nurse give her a bath and I was brushing her hair,” Tim said. “She was still in the coma and I was telling her how much I loved her, and all of a sudden her right eye just started having tears coming down and I lost it.”
Tim said he couldn’t understand it at the time, but Romaine said she could hear him speaking to her.
After those 28 days, doctors had to take the breathing tubes out of Romaine so she could breathe on her own. They also performed surgery on her trachea before she was well enough to be transferred to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka to begin her rehabilitation.
There, Romaine said, she had to relearn how to function on her own, including walking, talking and eating.
“I had too much to do,” Romaine said. “I couldn’t go. I had to come back.”
The experience brought the two even closer together, she said, as Tim cared for her during that time and made her comfortable back at home while she continued her recovery.
Settling down
Today, Tim works as the director of maintenance at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, and Romaine works in the heat transfer section at Champion Sportswear.
Before the pandemic, the two would like to go out and fish, joyride on the motorcycle, or go to concerts together, but with Romaine’s previous lung troubles, they opt to stay home now, settling in for movie nights together. But when you’ve been through the kind of experiences they have, the couple said, you’re thankful for the everyday moments.
Listening to your partner is one of the largest keys to a long, healthy relationship, they said.
“It takes two to make a marriage,” Tim said. “... You’re always gonna fight, you’re always gonna argue, you’re always gonna have disagreements, but we never, ever fought in front of the kids. No matter how bad times got, and how broke we got — I mean there were times we didn’t even know how we were gonna feed them — we always found a way.”
“It hasn’t always been easy, but you learn to take the good with the bad,” Romaine added.