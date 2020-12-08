A former Manhattan High School teacher and K-State graduate competed on recent episodes of “Jeopardy,” taking home $21,000.
Frederick Nelson, an associate professor and chair of the Department of Liberal Studies at California State University, Fresno, participated in episodes that aired last week on Dec. 3 and 4. He won his first game with $20,001 and took third place and $1,000 in his returning episode.
Nelson lived in Manhattan from 1988 to 2006, studying at K-State and working as a science teacher at the high school for his last seven years in town.
Nelson said he’s been a fan of the show since he was in grade school, recalling watching the game show at his friend’s house after school and playing along when he could. Now, Nelson joked, he can’t play trivia anymore.
“It’s funny because I’m not allowed to play Trivial Pursuit,” he said. “My wife gets mad because I either will win right away or I will lose on purpose, so she gets mad either way.”
Nelson initially took Jeopardy’s qualifying online test and made it into the contestant pool in 2009, but he was never called to be on the show. He decided to take the test again in January, and then he was asked to take another virtual test and audition via Zoom.
About three weeks before he competed, Nelson said he received a call inviting him to be an official contestant.
Nelson studied often in the weeks leading up to the Sept. 15 taping. He filmed both his episodes back-to-back, making for a long day on set, he said.
“I always knew that geography was one of my weaker areas, so I studied a lot. I looked at a lot of online quizzes about maps, names of countries, things like that and it really didn’t help,” Nelson said with a laugh. “A lot of the questions I missed during the two shows were geography questions.”
Nelson said during his games, one of the categories he enjoyed included naming stars who sang songs in Oscar-winning movies.
“That’s the only place where luck comes into play on the show and that is the categories that happen to show up on the day that you’re competing,” Nelson said. “I was hoping for maybe Lord of the Rings trivia or how to be a science teacher or Little Apple trivia.”
When he won his first game, Nelson said he barely had time to process the fact as he had to rush to get changed and refreshed before coming back out onstage to film the next episode.
“When (host Alex Trebek) says, ‘You’re the new Jeopardy champion,’ honestly I didn’t hear that,” he said. “On watching the show, I saw it and thought, ‘Oh my god.’ … It wasn’t until after the second game that the emotional impact of the experience hit me and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m a Jeopardy champion.’ It kind of hits you then and I’m like, ‘This one of the most incredible experiences of my life.’”
Nelson said it was a privilege to meet the late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, and he was honored to be complimented by him on his comeback during one of the double Jeopardy rounds. Trebek, who had hosted the show since 1984, died Nov. 8 at age 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Because Jeopardy films episodes months ahead, ABC is still broadcasting new episodes with Trebek at the helm. The show’s team said Trebek’s final episode will air on Christmas Day.
“Probably the first thing I noticed about (Trebek) was how professional he was and how dedicated,” Nelson said. “He really wanted to make sure the viewers of the show got a really enjoyable experience and that the show ran well. He loved when it was a competitive game and both of my shows were very competitive.
“He was really excited about that. Of course, he was incredibly intelligent and curious about all things. Also he was really funny in that really dry, quirky sense of humor that you see on TV, that’s pretty much the way he was.”
Nelson plans to put the prize money toward remodeling his home’s bathroom. Ideally, he would like to travel with his wife, he said, but obviously the pandemic has put a stop to that. However, when it is safe to do so in the future, Nelson plans to meet up with the other contestants who competed that day.
“We’re all friends in a Jeopardy contest Facebook group now and what we’re talking about doing is having a reunion hopefully next September the 15th,” he said. “That’s kind of neat we have something to look forward to and something to hope for in the future.”
Nelson said he hopes the show continues for years to come and encouraged people to support it by watching it or even taking the test to compete themselves.
“Alex would want the show to go on,” he said. “It really is about the show that honors people knowing things and people learning things and people being curious and also this idea that everybody is an expert about something.
“There’s a quote by Bill Nye the Science Guy that says, ‘Everybody you ever meet knows more than you about something.’ I think that’s a great way to think about it. You never know what category might come up that you could run all five questions on in Jeopardy.”