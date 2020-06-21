As freely as the word “family” is used, especially in the K-State community, doctors Kelly Lechtenberg and Paige Andersen don’t take the term lightly when it comes to the animal hospital they founded together.
The father-daughter duo opened TimberCreek Veterinary Hospital, 9000 Elk Creek Road, in 2016, shortly after Andersen graduated from K-State’s Veterinary Medicine program.
Their family always had pets growing up, Lechtenberg said, so to see the youngest of his three daughters follow his career path seemed like a natural progression. Lechtenberg graduated from K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine program in 1987, focusing on care for large animals and cattle during his career.
“It was pretty obvious (Paige) was an animal lover from the time she could walk, so none of us were surprised when she ended up in this profession,” he said.
Anderson said she planned to join a practice after graduation, as do many other veterinary medicine students, but when the property on Elk Creek Road went up for sale, her father pitched the idea of starting their own business. She said the family always had a running joke that after she graduated, her father would quit his job so they could open a “cat practice” together as the only cat lovers in the family.
Lechtenberg said he and his youngest daughter have always been close and he latched on to the opportunity to work with her in business.
“The level of integrity that Paige has shown in working with the employees and clients is something I’m most proud of,” he said. “Vaccinating, doing surgery — the procedural practices of veterinary medicine … is a lot of work, but there’s a lot of people who can do that. The ability to couple those with running a successful business is a pretty different skill set. It’s been fun to watch and fun to be part of. I feel really lucky and blessed.”
At the time, Andersen was still in her third year of veterinary school so it took a little bit of convincing from her father, but opening up the practice also gave her a way to remain connected to a place she’d formed fond memories.
The property TimberCreek sits on had been the home of K-State’s equestrian team, of which Andersen was a member. K-State Athletics announced in 2014 it would be dropping equestrian as one of its sponsored sports to replace it with women’s soccer, a change that took effect in 2016. With the opportunities seemingly aligned, Andersen agreed to the idea.
For the first few months, Andersen essentially worked at the practice alone, building up her clientele and forming a vision of what sort of business she wanted to operate. As the staff of doctors grew, so did the plans for TimberCreek.
For a couple years, the medical staff operated out of the 1,200-square-foot space that now serves as the facility’s sleek reception area, using the space for radiology, surgery, lab testing and more.
The team finished modernizing and renovating the entire facility, which now stretches across about 7,200 square feet, including the equine area and indoor arena, in early 2019.
The hospital focuses on care for dogs, cats, other small animals and horses, and Anderson said all of the doctors are fear-free certified, meaning the hospital has taken extra steps to alleviate animals’ stress levels when they visit. The hospital also is accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association, which requires more than 900 standards to be met to ensure optimal veterinary care.
Throughout the hospital are personal touches, such as painted portraits of Andersen’s childhood cat and dog hung in the reception area and the TVs playing slideshows of clients’ submitted pet photos. Those kinds of details stem from the family roots that helped open the clinic and even the family’s small-town roots in Oakland, Nebraska, Andersen said.
“We want everyone who comes in the practice to feel like a family friend and to feel like if they have concerns or questions or … they have a complaint, I want to have that relationship there where they feel comfortable talking to me because they also want us to succeed,” Andersen said. “We have a tremendous amount of clients that do that and support us and refer to us. ... I think that’s the best thing we can ask for.”
While Andersen continues to lead the team at TimberCreek, her father also manages his businesses in Nebraska, including Midwest Veterinary Services, Central States Research Center, Veterinary Biomedical Research Center and Logan Valley Feeders. However, Andersen said, her father is always available to help consult and guide her along the way nearly every day.
“He provides a tremendous amount of support on the business side because going through school you learn all the technical stuff, but you get very little training on ... how to run a business,” she said.
“I’m so fortunate to have him in my corner and guiding me and talking me through things. … He’s really been a model of how I want to treat and take care of my employees and clients.”