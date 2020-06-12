She sings, she acts, she does comedy. Manhattan native Bridget Everett can now add one more item to her resume: cooking.
Everett, whose New York alt-cabaret show led to film roles, “Tonight Show” appearances and other markers of fame, recently competed on the Food Network reality show “Worst Cooks in America,” which this season featured a celebrity cast.
Everett this week was eliminated from the contest along with “Full House” star Dave Coulier.
But that’s not before she and the other competitors completed a number of gourmet dishes under the tutelage of chefs and hosts Tyler Florence and Anne Burrell.
In one episode, Everett is making a parfait, and Burrell is advising her on how to prepare the berries.
“I macerate,” she quips to the camera. “Doesn’t everybody?”
Another joke referenced her mother, Freddy, who still lives in the Little Apple. In the segment the competitors are grunting while kneading thick pasta dough.
“Sounds like my mother going up the stairs,” she said.
Other cast members included actress Robin Givens, Wells Adams of “Bachelor in Paradise,” actor Brian Posehn and Sonja Morgan of “Real Housewives of New York City.”
Is Everett really a bad cook? Based on the judges’ reaction to the cornflake ranch chicken dish she made in one episode, yes.
“(I’ve served a) friend a medium-rare chicken breast by accident,” Everett, 48, told the New York Post. “There’s been times when I’ve made some macaroni and cheese, and sort of taken a quick little nap and woke up to the smell of sulfur and the macaroni is melted into the pan.”
“Worst Cooks in America” is available on Hulu.