Dominic Palmieri said this year has helped him prepare him for college and the military.
“I think in freshman year of college, a lot of people struggle with time management,” Palmieri said. “We had to go through those lessons this year to be able to be successful, and I definitely think next year is going to be a lot easier transition.”
He said cliques and groups of friends populated MHS before the pandemic, but now “anyone you can interact with, you make a bond with.”
Palmieri is enlisted in the 190th Air National Guard and plans to go a pre-med route while majoring in biology at the University of Kansas.