WAMEGO — A Wamego tradition carried on this weekend with a few changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Hoo Haw” opened at the Columbian Theatre in Wamego Friday. The variety show has been held for 16 years, and the cast was still going to crack their jokes, even through a mask.
“I’m proud of people for accepting the challenge and going on with the show,” said director Troy Hemphill.
“Hoo Haw” is a take on the classic variety show “Hee Haw” and features jokes, skits and live music. Hemphill, who has been involved with the show since it began 16 years ago, said the formula will remain familiar to people who have seen the show before, even if it looks slightly different.
In order to create a safer setting, the theater removed every other row of seats and blocked off seats between parties to allow for physical distancing. Ticketing is entirely online. The theater also will sanitize the space before and after each performance.
Actors wear masks on stage whenever distancing is not possible and the live band, the Pott County Posse, wears masks for the entire show. Hemphill said they also sanitize microphones regularly.
Hemphill said it was kind of a relief to reach opening night. He said earlier in the year, there were questions about if the show would be possible this year.
“All through the spring we were wondering if we were going to pull it off or not,” he said. “We wanted to but we didn’t want to put people in unnecessary danger.”
Marissa Streeter, public relations coordinator for the Columbian, said the theater wanted to create a way for people to safely enjoy live entertainment. It is also a chance to support local arts and organizations. People can “buy” the empty seats between parties if they didn’t feel comfortable attending. The money benefits the Columbian and the Wamego Public Library.
“People need to feel connection with other people and with the things they’re passionate about,” Streeter said.
Hemphill said he thought people would really enjoy the live music, and he wanted to provide a chance to have some fun in a difficult time.
“It’s exciting to have something to do and maybe be in a position to give people some laughter,” Hemphill said.
Upcoming shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, and Saturday, Aug. 22, and at 2 p.m Sunday, Aug. 23. Tickets are available at columbiantheatre.com or by phone at 785-456-2029.